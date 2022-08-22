ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Addison Bay, Local Activewear Brand, Reverse Migrates from the Shore to Ardmore

Marguerite Adzik, outside her developing new retail location in Ardmore's Suburban Square.Image via Addison Bay at Philadelphia Magazine.

Many residents leave Montgomery County each summer to trek to the Jersey Shore, even briefly. Retail CEO and founder Marguerite Adzik, however, is using warm-weather season to bring her Addison Bay brand on a reverse migration. Laura Brzyski, Philadelphia Magazine, stretched her journalistic muscles to file the story.

Adzick’s couture commute started as a third-party retailer of fitness brands. But in 2019, she started producing he own label, Addison Bay.

In 2021, its success enabled her to set up shop in Avalon. The site proved lucrative.

She’s now got the means to open a second storefront location, kicking the sand from her sneakers and heading northeast to Ardmore’s Suburban Square on Sept. 10.

Adzik intends to rotate inventory, refreshing it weekly. She’s hoping the sense of love-it, buy-it, it-may-be-gone-tomorrow works to keep sales steady.

In addition, she’s launching a new fall collection — one highlighting autumnal colors like berry and ivy — just prior to the Ardmore opening.

The idea behind an Ardmore presence came from her Avalon clientele, many of whom shared that they were in N.J. having departed — at least temporarily — from the Main Line.

“Being able to interact with our Philly-area consumers at this location is going to be a ‘pinch me’ moment,” Adzick says. “Our growth has blown me away. …It is so special to be able to open this [Montgomery County] store.”

Philadelphia Magazine has more on the Addison Bay addition to Ardmore.

