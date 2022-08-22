Ample Ambler Apartments Now Available, Adding Ambitious Asset
The Crossings at Ambler Station, the community’s first new apartment complex in half a century, has been completed and now awaits its first tenants.
The community was created to tick several popular amenity boxes for renters:
- Its proximity to the Pa. Turnpike and Route 309 provides easy access for travel
- Residents can access multiple coworking spaces onsite
- The property features its own fitness center, lounges, and social spaces
- The community has a pet-friendly design
Its 114 units comprise one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each has been outfitted with keyless entries, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and wood-floor planking.
Further, the Ambler setting has a long reputation for excellence in dining, theater, outdoor exploration, and a welcoming, close-knit vibe.
“Residents will love the convenience of living here,” said Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company, the site’s management firm.
Move-ins are expected in the next week; the project’s completion date is projected for Nov.
Comments / 0