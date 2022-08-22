ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Ample Ambler Apartments Now Available, Adding Ambitious Asset

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qvcns_0hQX9ggH00
The Crossings at Ambler Station, showing its onsite bark park.Image via Scully Company.

The Crossings at Ambler Station, the community’s first new apartment complex in half a century, has been completed and now awaits its first tenants.

The community was created to tick several popular amenity boxes for renters:

  • Its proximity to the Pa. Turnpike and Route 309 provides easy access for travel
  • Residents can access multiple coworking spaces onsite
  • The property features its own fitness center, lounges, and social spaces
  • The community has a pet-friendly design

Its 114 units comprise one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each has been outfitted with keyless entries, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and wood-floor planking.

Further, the Ambler setting has a long reputation for excellence in dining, theater, outdoor exploration, and a welcoming, close-knit vibe.

“Residents will love the convenience of living here,” said Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company, the site’s management firm.

Move-ins are expected in the next week; the project’s completion date is projected for Nov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Management

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage. ​
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ambler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
phillyvoice.com

Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Philly store at Quartermaster Plaza

Four years ago, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first grocery store in Pennsylvania at Philadelphia's Lincoln Square development along South Broad St. The Arizona-based supermarket chain has now signed a lease for another store in the city at Quartermaster Plaza, the massive shopping center at West Oregon Avenue and South 23rd Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Mon Dieu! Was Wawa Really Looking for a Sommelier for its King of Prussia Store?

"Hmm... Now what pairs well with a Shorti?"Image via iStock. Wawa careers have been predictable for decades: manager, register help, food preparer, clean-up crew. But a recent job posting to Seasoned, a hospitality-industry job app, looked like the area’s go-to quick-stop brand was taking its menus in a different direction. Hanna Albertine served the story for Philadelphia Magazine.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station

Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
NORRISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Fitness#Design#Close Knit#Planking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Scully Company#Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Philly

SEPTA's Lansdale station one of nine properties chosen for National Register of Historic Places

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- SEPTA's Lansdale station is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.It's one of nine properties chosen for the register by the National Park Service.The Lansdale Historical Society has been working for two years to get the building on the list.It was built in 1903 and still looks a lot like it did then.A dedication celebration will be held on Sunday.
LANSDALE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Limerick Hearing Planned for Manufacturer Expansion

LIMERICK PA – An Indiana company’s plans to build a 6,500-square-foot addition to an existing building at 690 Enterprise Dr. in the Linfield Corporate Center, which require a zoning variance, are scheduled to be a subject of a meeting discussion Wednesday (Aug. 24, 2022) at 6:30 p.m. by the Limerick Township Zoning Hearing Board.
LIMERICK, PA
MONTCO.Today

August 2022 Manufacturing Activity Grinds Forward Locally for First Time in Three Months

Manufacturing in the Phila. area showed slight improvement for Aug. 2022, but more recovery work remains.Image via iStock. The Phila.-area manufacturing industry topped its projections for Aug., expanding for the first time in three months. But there’s still a long way to go for this line of business to get fully churning again. Reade Pickert cranked out a regional update for Bloomberg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy