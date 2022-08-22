Ample Ambler Apartments Now Available, Adding Ambitious Asset

The Crossings at Ambler Station, showing its onsite bark park. Image via Scully Company.

The Crossings at Ambler Station, the community’s first new apartment complex in half a century, has been completed and now awaits its first tenants.

The community was created to tick several popular amenity boxes for renters:

Its proximity to the Pa. Turnpike and Route 309 provides easy access for travel

Residents can access multiple coworking spaces onsite

The property features its own fitness center, lounges, and social spaces

The community has a pet-friendly design

Its 114 units comprise one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each has been outfitted with keyless entries, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and wood-floor planking.

Further, the Ambler setting has a long reputation for excellence in dining, theater, outdoor exploration, and a welcoming, close-knit vibe.

“Residents will love the convenience of living here,” said Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company, the site’s management firm.

Move-ins are expected in the next week; the project’s completion date is projected for Nov.