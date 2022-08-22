ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Gazette

Troopers: Scotia, Albany residents drown in Hamilton County creek

By Steven Cook
 5 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

TOWN OF HOPE A Scotia resident and an Albany resident drowned in a Hamilton County creek Friday, New York State Police said Monday.

Police identified the two people who died as Matthew A. Bank, 28, of Scotia, and Kaydee B. Lyons, 24, of Albany.

Their deaths remained under investigation Monday, but police indicated the drownings appear to be accidental.

The call came in Friday for a report of two deceased people in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road in the town Hope, police said.

Troopers were assisted by New York State Forest Rangers, Department of Environmental Conservation and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

