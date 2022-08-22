ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
3 Chicago Bears players that Cleveland Browns fans should watch

Cleveland Browns fans will want to keep an eye out on these three Chicago Bears players. The Cleveland Browns will take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday night in their last preseason game of the year. For the Browns, it’ll be a chance to finally see Jacoby Brissett in action, and for Bears fans, it’ll be an opportunity to cry about how bad your future looks.
