Uvalde, TX

30 Robb Elementary School survivors transfer to Catholic school after receiving full scholarships

 5 days ago

With back-to-school season in full swing, the hearts of many are with students in Uvalde who were affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School earlier this year. A Chicago-based nonprofit, Catholic Extension, is offering up more than thoughts and prayers, awarding 30 full scholarships to children wounded during the massacre.

Following the shooting on Tuesday, May 24, approximately 80 Uvalde families sought immediate psychological relief by transferring their children from Robb Elementary School to Sacred Heart Catholic School. In response, Catholic Extension established a scholarship fund, seeking help through outside donations to meet the demand.

"Catholic Extension is committed to the ongoing care and support for the children and families of Uvalde, Texas," said Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension, in a release. "It is our belief that awarding scholarships to Sacred Heart Catholic School will provide a safe and loving educational environment to children who are suffering from the physical and emotional wounds of violence."

