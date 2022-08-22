MoviePass 2.0 is gearing up to be a thrilling new sequel to the time of the original MoviePass and now in a new interview with Indiewire, the new CEO of MoviePass 2.0 (and original co-founder), Stacy Spikes talked about his plan for the second version of the company. For those who thrived during the first MoviePass era, you might remember the freedom of seeing however many movies you wanted, with barely any restrictions. I know that I saw the film I, Tonya at least 10 times in a week with it. While it was clearly not a sustainable model, things have been revamped for the program's second outing and Spikes is talking about what to expect.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO