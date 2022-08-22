Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
MoviePass Waitlist Crashes But CEO Stacy Spikes Calls It "A Good Problem"
MoviePass 2.0 is gearing up to be a thrilling new sequel to the time of the original MoviePass and now in a new interview with Indiewire, the new CEO of MoviePass 2.0 (and original co-founder), Stacy Spikes talked about his plan for the second version of the company. For those who thrived during the first MoviePass era, you might remember the freedom of seeing however many movies you wanted, with barely any restrictions. I know that I saw the film I, Tonya at least 10 times in a week with it. While it was clearly not a sustainable model, things have been revamped for the program's second outing and Spikes is talking about what to expect.
Collider
The 10 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' According to IMDb
The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.
Collider
‘Resident Evil’ Cancelled at Netflix After One Season
Despite the success of the video games, Netflix's Resident Evil series will not be continuing. The streamer has announced that the series, starring Ella Balinska, Paola Núñez, Lance Reddick, and Adeline Rudolph, among others, has been canceled after just one season. The show, which followed two split timelines during an outbreak of a deadly virus, received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, and overall did not seem to live up to the legacy of the survival horror video game series that premiered in 1996 and continues to do gangbusters with its sequels to this day.
Collider
How to Watch 'Mo': Where to Stream the Dramedy Series
Representation is at its peak on screen, and the upcoming show Mo is no exception. The brainchild of comedians Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, the show portrays the title character navigating through his hurdles as he tries to make ends meet, and at the same time, living as a refugee in the U.S. without proper citizenship. On top of all of that, he bears the responsibility of maintaining relationships with his dynamic family and his girlfriend. Tackling the issues of race, identity, and the quintessential American dream, Mo’s comedic elements will have you laughing, but its dramatic plotline will get you crying.
