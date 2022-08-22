ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside Firefighter Dies Friday Following ‘Tragic Accident,’ Leaves Behind Wife and Two Young Children

 5 days ago
Joseph Mulvey, 45, a firefighter who worked out of Engine 325 in Woodside, died Friday (Photo: UFA and Woodside Warriors/Facebook)

A firefighter who worked out of Engine 325 in Woodside died Friday stemming from a “tragic accident” that occurred while he was off duty in East Flushing Thursday night, according to his union.

Joseph Mulvey, 45, who worked out of the 41-24 51st St. firehouse, was discovered unconscious on the ground near Holly Avenue and Parsons Boulevard just before 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to NYPD.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they rushed Mulvey to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 19.

The NYPD did not have details on the cause of his death, but cops do not believe foul play was involved.

Mulvey, who is survived by a wife and two young children, served 19 years with the FDNY. He was a resident of Point Lookout on Long Island.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association released a statement Sunday to announce his death.

“It is with the deepest regret the UFA announces the passing of ACTIVE Firefighter Joseph Patrick Mulvey III of Engine 325 the Woodside Warriors. Joe was lost in a tragic accident Friday night,” the union tweeted.

“Joe is beloved by his wife and two young children ages 5 and 3. He will also be dearly missed by them,” the statement read. “This loss can not be processed and is devastating to his family, friends, firehouse and all the members of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.”

