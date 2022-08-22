Read full article on original website
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba says what everyone is thinking
Everyone is expecting big things from this Ohio State football team. It’s not just fans around Columbus either. The national media is also expecting this Buckeye team to compete for a national championship. Some people are even picking the Buckeyes to win it all. As far as expectations go,...
Watching Lee Coroso struggle through the first College Gameday was genuinely upsetting
Lee Corso was a tough hang as he struggled his way through the first College Gameday of the season. There’s really no delicate way to get into it; Lee Corso’s return to College Gameday this season was really rough to watch. It took less than one segment with...
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news
In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
4-Star WR Jalen Hale confirms official visit with Texas football
There were a lot of notes and nuggets that came about concerning key targets and commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class during the first full opening week of the high school football season. One of the notable nuggets that came about early this weekend was courtesy of the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale.
Practice Report: Day 19 of Fall Camp
Colby Richardson continues to get run with the first-team, offensive line rotations switch up
Ohio State football needs to keep emotions in check
The Ohio State football team has its first game of the season one week from today. It’s going to be the most anticipated non-conference matchup in all of college football. There will be a lot of hoopla around the game and the celebration of the 2002 national championship team.
Eagles-Dolphins: 5 Players to Watch
The key players aren't expected to be involved but there is still plenty to look for in the preseason finale, plus ways to see the game
Fans at Nebraska-Northwestern football game in Ireland get bang for their buck: free beer
For those attending the Nebraska and Northwestern football game in Dublin, they expected to have plenty of fun in a unique environment. But free beer?
Guardians Farm Report: Dion Takes Over Farm System Lead In Strikeouts With Eight More For Lynchburg Friday
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
