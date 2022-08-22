ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

4-Star WR Jalen Hale confirms official visit with Texas football

There were a lot of notes and nuggets that came about concerning key targets and commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class during the first full opening week of the high school football season. One of the notable nuggets that came about early this weekend was courtesy of the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
FanSided

Ohio State football needs to keep emotions in check

The Ohio State football team has its first game of the season one week from today. It’s going to be the most anticipated non-conference matchup in all of college football. There will be a lot of hoopla around the game and the celebration of the 2002 national championship team.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#It Was A Good Day#American Football#College Football
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy