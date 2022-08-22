ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in early morning shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on North Lobdell Boulevard. The police say that a female victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. A male suspect has been detained for questioning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Thibodaux man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
THIBODAUX, LA
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10 on Friday. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after man shot on N 19th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Thursday morning. The shooting call came in around 9:50 a.m. and officers are responding to the 700 block of N 19th St. BRPD says that one man was shot and his injuries appear...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting in Bogalusa leaves one dead, Bogalusa police say

A Bogalusa woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Bogalusa police. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Main Street where several residents were inside, police said. Veronique Allen, 50, was struck by gunfire in the front room of the home and was dead when police arrived.
BOGALUSA, LA

