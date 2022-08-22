Read full article on original website
Whitmer executive order waives some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday to lift some fuel rules after a fire shut down an Indiana refinery earlier this week. The energy emergency declaration will temporarily waive regulations for vehicles transporting gas and diesel. “With today’s action, I am freeing up more...
Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways
MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year
Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes
ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns
The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Michigan’s Belle Isle Slide is a fun, epic trainwreck you can’t look away from
DETROIT - The term “ride at your own risk” has never rang more true than when it comes to the famous Belle Isle Giant Slide. After video went viral last weekend showing people going dangerously fast, getting air and slamming down on the unforgiving metal track, dozens of thrill-seekers couldn’t wait to get on the slide when it reopened today.
Auto crash survivors can’t have lifetime benefits cut retroactively, Michigan Court of Appeals rules
Catastrophically injured auto crash victims can’t have their lifetime medical care reimbursements cut after the fact, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The ruling reversed a 2019 change to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that reduced the amount insurers have to pay. It’s a ruling that could...
While some get rain, drought continues for an important agricultural part of Michigan
Drought is continuing over a significant section of Michigan. The latest drought status, ranked on August 23 and released today, August 25, shows moderate drought covering part of the Thumb and the Saginaw Valley. The tan area below is moderate drought. Moderate drought covers all of Huron County and Bay County, and parts of Tuscola, Sanilac, Saginaw, Midland, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw Counties.
Florida man sends Arabic-language ‘In God We Trust’ signs to Texas in wake of new law
It’s all bout Allah when it comes to declaring Texas’ trust in God. That’s what a Florida activist is planning to convey by helping Texans comply with a new state law requiring public schools to display donated signs stating, “In God We Trust.”. “The law seemingly...
Taking the Fifth, FBI attacked: 5 takeaways of Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Multiple potential witnesses in the Gov. Grethen Whitmer kidnap trial invoked Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination. Stephen Robeson, described as a “double agent” for helping the FBI, then sharing information with defendants, and Brandon Caserta, acquitted in an earlier trial, were among those who refused to testify.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Stories from Michigan’s cutthroat rental market
Waitlists. Ghosting landlords. Skyrocketing rent. It’s a tough housing market for 1.1 million renters in Michigan.
Anticipating fall surge of avian flu, DNR issues guidelines for waterfowl hunters
LANSING, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging waterfowl hunters to use caution when harvesting and handling wild birds this fall due to the presence of avian influenza virus. A recent uptick in reports of wild bird die-offs, neurologically abnormal wild birds and detections of highly pathogenic...
Adventure calls: Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains to host backpacking hikes this September
ONTONAGON, MICH. -- Ready to take your backpacking skills to the next level in one of Michigan’s wildest places?. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy is hosting three-day hikes for intermediate-level backpackers through Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park this September. The hiking clinics aim to build on participants’ existing backpacking knowledge and skill sets while exploring the Porkies’ rugged landscape.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
House bill to ban card-only parking in Michigan may address bigger issue of socio-economic inequalities
A bill recently introduced in the Michigan House to ban cashless parking facilities could also help address socio-economic inequities in the state, according to the state representative who introduced it. HB 6349 would amend the Michigan Consumer Protection Act to make “requiring a parking fee to be paid using a...
Powerball results for 08/24/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan won $1 million, but there was no winner of the $100 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Aug. 24. That means the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 27 will be worth $115 million with a cash option of $65.2 million.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Specialty spice mix is the secret to Star’s Café falafel
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The secret to good falafel? A spice mix from Jordan. Rather, an expensive, customized spice mix from Jordan first ordered in 1983 and bought from the same supplier today, according to Mohamad Hussein, owner of Ann Arbor’s Star’s Café. “We pay triple money...
Michigan Chipotle unionizes, first in the chain to do so
A Lansing Chipotle made company history as the first store to unionize in the burrito chain on Thursday. In a 11-3 vote, workers at the restaurant, located at 5805 W. Saginaw Highway, decided to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, making it the first of the chain’s 3,000 locations to organize.
