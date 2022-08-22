ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

The Saginaw News

Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways

MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year

Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
BUCKLEY, MI
MLive

20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes

ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns

The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

While some get rain, drought continues for an important agricultural part of Michigan

Drought is continuing over a significant section of Michigan. The latest drought status, ranked on August 23 and released today, August 25, shows moderate drought covering part of the Thumb and the Saginaw Valley. The tan area below is moderate drought. Moderate drought covers all of Huron County and Bay County, and parts of Tuscola, Sanilac, Saginaw, Midland, Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw Counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Adventure calls: Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains to host backpacking hikes this September

ONTONAGON, MICH. -- Ready to take your backpacking skills to the next level in one of Michigan’s wildest places?. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy is hosting three-day hikes for intermediate-level backpackers through Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park this September. The hiking clinics aim to build on participants’ existing backpacking knowledge and skill sets while exploring the Porkies’ rugged landscape.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Chipotle unionizes, first in the chain to do so

A Lansing Chipotle made company history as the first store to unionize in the burrito chain on Thursday. In a 11-3 vote, workers at the restaurant, located at 5805 W. Saginaw Highway, decided to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, making it the first of the chain’s 3,000 locations to organize.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

