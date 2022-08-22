Read full article on original website
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
75th annual Old Town-Orono Kiwanis auction and yard sale
ORONO — An annual tradition will draw a crowd to Orono this weekend. The 75th annual Old Town-Orono Kiwanis auction and yard sale gets underway Friday night and runs through Saturday. Organizers say they started collecting donations as soon as last year’s auction was over. They say you...
Belfast VFW organizes auction to benefit veterans
BELFAST — The Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars post will be holding a first-ever auction to help local veterans in need. The auction takes place Saturday. Registration begins at noon and ends at 1 o’clock. Then the bidding begins!. The proceeds will benefit the VFW’s relief fund, which...
Kenduskeag haunted house planning has begun
BANGOR – Pennywise the clown and Michael Myers came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the planning process for the annual Kenduskeag Haunted House. This will be the first year back since the pandemic, and haunt organizers are already seeking volunteers to put on the scares.
Jackson Lab adds workforce housing
BAR HARBOR– Affordable housing is in short supply on Mount Desert Island, one employer is doing something about it . Catherine Longley, Executive Vice President of Jackson Lab said, “The number one issue everybody had is affordable housing. Whether it’s to buy a house or rent an apartment. There just isn’t enough on MDI so that was the driving force.”
Southwest Harbor Library classes
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is offering a series of media literacy courses free of charge during the month of September. As a part of the National Digital Equity Center, the Southwest Harbor library will be offering multi-day classes on email basics and iPhone basics. The courses are free and open to the public, however the capacity of the email basics course will be limited to six attendees.
Cafe closes after three decades
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Quietside Cafe, owned by Ralph Reed and his wife Frances, has been a staple of the Southwest Harbor community for 27 years, offering delicious homemade baked goods and hosting charitable events for locals in the community. They relocated the store two years ago, and this...
University of Maine opens new Engineering building
ORONO– The University of Maine unveiled the latest addition to it’s Orono campus today. After years of work the University of Maine has opened the doors of the E. James and Eileen P. Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center. Dean of Engineering Dean Humphrey says the University has...
Maine football holds annual ‘Meet the Black Bears’ event
ORONO – Wednesday night marked the end of training camp for Maine football, and as it’s been for decades, that meant the annual ‘Meet the Black Bears’ night at Alfond Stadium. Kids from all over had the chance to run drills with members of Maine football...
No. 22 Maine primed for early tests, including defending national champion Northwestern
ORONO – Maine field hockey is coming off their first-ever conference championship, but there’s significant talent coming back for 2022 that’s ready for an early test vs. the best team in the country. With the regular season beginning this weekend, the Black Bears are wasting no time...
Penobscot Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
Crash sends 2 cars down embankment
FAIRFIELD– A crash in Fairfield earlier today sent two vehicles down an embankment. Fairfield Police Officer Casey Dugas said Destini Betts , 18, of Stonington made a left turn out of the Circle K parking lot on Norridgewock Road just after 7 this morning. According to Dugas, she drove...
MDI golf downs Foxcroft, Orono in Friday afternoon match
PENOBSCOT VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB – MDI golf defeated both Foxcroft and Orono in Friday’s regular season match. The Trojans submitted a 174 on the afternoon, with Orono coming it at 189 and Foxcroft 261 on the day.
Bar Harbor man dies after vehicle malfunctions, hits him
BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man is dead after police say he was run over by his own van. Bar Harbor Police say it happened around 4pm Thursday. They say an emergency response was made to the area of 15 Eagle Lake Rd in Bar Harbor for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.
Armed robbery in Winslow Sunday
WINSLOW– A Palmyra man was arrested today in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Winslow over the weekend. 30-year-old Dustin Smith is facing numerous charges including robbery, theft, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Just after 6 Sunday night Winslow police got a call...
Multiple juveniles arrested for assault
FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police arrested multiple people in connection with an assault on a juvenile. Around 12:15 Friday afternoon, Fairfield Police responded to a report of a juvenile being assaulted by several other juveniles at Mill Island Park. According to Officer Casey Dugas, investigating officers found a female had...
‘Neutral not an option’ for defending state champion Washington Academy volleyball
BREWER – The regular season for most fall sports is one week away. For the defending Class C State Champion Washington Academy Raiders volleyball, 2022 has all the making for another deep run. “We had a good season last year. It was a lot of fun,” said Raiders’ head...
New faces look to continue Bangor football’s forward momentum into 2022
BANGOR – Bangor football had a breakthrough year in 2021, but there are a lot of new faces this year looking to keep that momentum going into this fall. “Growing up through this program, Bangor football was pretty much in the shadow, and I think last year definitely brought us back,” said junior quarterback Jack Schuck.
