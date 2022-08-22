Read full article on original website
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Putnam County Health Department
Ben visits with Lisa Bumbalough, Director of the Putnam County Health Department. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers meets with down with Putnam County Health Director Lisa Bumbalough. After a quick introduction Lisa talks about how the health department is funded, what services are provided to the public, the amount of people the department sees on a daily basis.
Cumberland And Putnam Mayors Speak At CTAS Orientation Program
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster was one of five mayors that spoke on a panel at the CTAS COOP that concluded this week. Every four years, the orientation program prepares newly elected officials for county government roles. Foster said he discussed purchasing and laws that offices must follow. “When you...
Upper Cumberland Adult Abuse Coalition Launches New Learning Series
Upper Cumberland Adult Abuse Coalition held the first of its new learning series, “Bits and Bites” Thursday. Committee Member Lynn Drew said the lecture highlighted information related to Alzheimer’s disease. “We feel like it’s very important to get more education and understanding out there to the community,”...
Algood Planning Commission To Study Regulations On Accessory Buildings
The Algood Planning Commission approved further study into setting restrictions for accessory buildings Thursday night. UCDD Staff Planner Tommy Lee said city officials have received complaints from residents about garages being larger than homes. “We in Algood have location restrictions on accessory structures, but we do not have any requirements...
Contractor Seeking Extension On DeKalb/Warren TDOT Bridge Project
A DeKalb and Warren County TDOT paving and bridge project has surpassed its completion date. Community Relations Officer Rae-Anne Bradley said the project was scheduled for completion last week. Bradley said the contractor has submitted a time impact analysis to extend the contract. “The upcoming work on this project they’re...
Jackson Co Imagination Library Sees Big Turn Around After New Board
The Jackson County Imagination Library has experienced significant growth in its program since restructuring its board. Chairman John Deane said only 30 percent of eligible children participated in the program at the beginning of the year. Deane said now 75 percent of children in the county take advantage. “I give...
Wine In Grocery Stores Referendum To Be On Algood’s November Ballot
A referendum to allow the selling of wine in grocery stores in Algood will be on the ballot this November. Putnam County Elections Employee Candi Wilkins said a citizen’s petition was turned in by the Thursday deadline with the necessary 130 signatures. Wilkins said the office has already verified all signatures by matching names and addresses with signatures.
DeKalb West School Welcomes New Assistant Principal
DeKalb West School welcomes Seth Willoughby as its new Assistant Principal. Willoughby previously served as a biology teacher at DeKalb County High School for the past seven years. He said for the last year he’s taken part in a program with Tennessee State University for aspiring assistant principals. “The...
Double Springs UD Accepting Bids For Master Meter Project
Double Springs Utility District accepting bids for a master meter project to supply the Crossroads housing development. Board President Lynn McHenry said the utility district is working with Baxter on the project so sewer and water services can remain under the city. “It’s hard to supply sewer and water separately,...
Monterey Committee Identifies Roads In Need Of Paving
The Monterey Street Committee identified seven to eight roads in need of paving Thursday. The committee was unable to vote on official business since a quorum was not met. Committee Chair Coonie Foster still presented a list of roads for the city to target. “Most of these right here really...
Cookeville Regional Board Of Trustees Elects New Leadership
Leadership changes made on Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees. The Board met Thursday night and voted on new officers and executive committee members. Former Vice-Chair Dr. Ernest Buchanan will now serve as the board’s Chair, with Board Member Cheryl Sandlin acting as his Vice-Chair. Kevin Carter will serve as the board’s Immediate Past Chairman.
Noise Ordinance Fails In Fentress County Commission Vote
A motion to create a plan for a noise ordinance in Fentress County failed during voting at the County Commission’s recessed meeting Thursday night. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said the discussion was brought up after several recent events at the Catoosa Event Center drew community concerns. With one commissioner absent and a need for a two-thirds majority, the vote failed 5-4.
Crossville City Council Votes To Retain City Manager
The Crossville City Council voted 3-2 against the termination of City Manager Greg Wood Friday. Wood’s suspension was also lifted in a separate vote during the same meeting. The council voted 3-2 in favor of Wood resuming work as soon as possible. The matter was discussed in a special...
Former White Co Chief Deputy Clerk Indicted For Theft Over $10,000
Former White County Chief Deputy Clerk Laura Gardner has been indicted for theft and violating the Computer Act according to a State Comptroller’s report released Thursday. An investigation of the Clerk’s Office records spanning from 2012 to 2019 found that Gardner stole over $12,000. Director of Communications John Dunn said both the former and current clerks failed to provide adequate oversight over the employee.
Cookeville Public Works Department Has Two New Garbage Trucks In Service
Cookeville Public Works making good use out of its two new garbage trucks. Director Blake Mayo said the department was very fortunate to be able to get the trucks easily after requesting them in February. Two other city departments have had to go through two contracts to try and obtain new vehicles due to supply chain issues.
Speck Denies Allegations From 2019 Incident
Former Livingston Alderman Chris Speck denied domestic violence allegations in a May 2019 incident saying if real domestic violence had occurred, he would have been arrested. District Attorney Bryant Dunaway released a letter Monday on an investigation performed by his office and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the potential failure by the Livingston Police Department to investigate the incident. Speck said in a statement the letter includes information “falsely written and (…) also left out the main officer’s report that evening.”
Putnam Emergency Dispatch Answering Calls 99 Percent Faster Than National Average
Putnam County Dispatchers answering emergency calls 99.7 percent faster than the national average. Assistant 911 Director Josh Womack told the Emergency Communications Board at its Thursday meeting that the national standard is 10 seconds. Putnam County dispatchers answer calls in 3.1 seconds. The department has maintained that average across the 44,000 calls it answered since January.
