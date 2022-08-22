ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
A man was killed in a fiery crash in Greenburgh. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County.

It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway engulfed in flames, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Yonkers and Fairview fire departments extinguished the flames and extricated the operator and sole occupant, Hicks said.

Greenburgh paramedics attempted life-saving measures but pronounced Gavion P. Singleton, age 22, of the Bronx, dead at the scene, he said.

An initial investigation found Singleton was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway and left the roadway for unknown reasons, Hicks said.

The Durango struck a guide rail and then a utility pole before striking another section of guide rail and catching on fire, he added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 5

Shawn Ferrier
5d ago

people in westchester got to stop driving crazy. I don't want to die because someone can't wait and extra 30 seconds to get where they are going

Reply(3)
2
Karla Mcleod
5d ago

I stay off the parkway between 9pm- 8am because for some reason the worst accidents accur. I do local roads at night.

Reply
3
