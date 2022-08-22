Good Samaritan Killed Trying To Help Disabled Motorist In Virginia Beach

A man was killed in Virginia Beach after trying to assist a nearby disabled driver, police said.

On August 18, sometime before 10 p.m., 55-year-old Juan Encarnacion pulled over to help someone with their car hood up and emergency flashers on in the 6000 block of Indian River Road, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department

Encarnacion got out of his car to help the disabled motorist, when he was unfortunately struck by another car, officials said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, authorities reported.