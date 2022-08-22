Read full article on original website
Related
96.5 The Walleye
Food Trucks Converge For Free Midwest Flavor Fest In Mandan!
City's first-ever food truck festival is a can't-miss gathering of goodness.
Bismarck Hero - No Fanfare Wanted - Just Taking Care Of Business
Would YOU Have Put Yourself In Harm's Way?
Bismarck Woman Gets Incredible Surprise From A Stranger
We've all heard of the "Pay it Forward" trend, but this was quite the gesture.
Morton Mandan Public Library To Open On Monday
It's been quite the wait. Very excited to see the results.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Something To Bark About: Bismarck Event Center’s New Show
This show is a family favorite.
BPS To Have A Ribbon Cutting Event For Bismarck’s Two New Elementary Schools
BPS plans to make it official with two ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
Minot Has A New Baseball Team - What's Missing Though?
A New Minot/Bismarck Rivalry To Look Forward To
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.5 The Walleye
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck "Bubble" bursts as heavy rain hits the area.
Bismarck Man's Simple Goal - To Win A Trophy - Of Any Kind
No fame or glory, just what it's like to be recognized, it's that pure and simple.
Another Restaurant In Bismarck Closes Due To Lack Of Employees
According to their Facebook page, this is a temporary close.
This Week “Brew At The Zoo” Is A Beer Party In Bismarck!
No kids! Plus Beer and Critters! Maybe ride the train!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
96.5 The Walleye
Kristen Bell And Dax Sheppard Spotted In North Dakota!
A woman captured a photo of Dax Sheppard at a Bismarck gas station.
Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering "The Bachelor" In Viewers
"...Believe in yourself"
New Indoor Archery Business/Facility Coming To Bismarck
This NEW business hopes to hit a bullseye in Bismarck.
Your Very Own Bismarck Amusement Park -Make It A Reality
Maybe You And Some Friends Could Pool Some Money Together.
Tornadoes Caught On Camera in McLean County North Dakota
Some anxious moments north of Turtle Lake, North Dakota on Monday.
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0