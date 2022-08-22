Motorcyclist Killed In Lancaster County Crash: Police

The intersection of Seitz and Manor Church roads. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A motorcycle rider died at the scene of a crash in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 20, police say.

Manor Township police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Seitz and Manor Church roads at 7:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Police officers "render aid to the motorcycle rider until Blue Rock FD and EMS arrived," as stated in the release.

"Unfortunately, the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene," police say.

The rider's identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to the police.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this deadly crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.

