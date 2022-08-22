ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says...
Miami, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Parkland, FL
Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
PAHOKEE, FL
Hundreds honor slain Miami-Dade police officer 'Echy' Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS12) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Miami on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week. The suspect was killed. A "Rendering...
MIAMI, FL
Internal Affairs report shows fired officer Mark Sohn violated pursuit policy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Internal Affairs report on fired Boynton Beach police officer Mark Sohn found four accusations against him to be sustained. According to 32 pages on the investigation CBS12 News examined, Sohn had violated department policies on Vehicular Pursuits and Apprehensions, Conduct Unbecoming, Unsatisfactory Performance, and Law Enforcement Officer’s Code of Ethics.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Riviera Beach Police received accreditation recommendation

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department received a unanimous recommendation for accreditation. According to the city, the police department would be the first and only accredited department in the city. An assessment team spent the last two days in the city and presented their findings...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Forever Family: Roundtable with Department of Children and Families Secretary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Foster parents are the backbone of our community-based care system used to care for children and teens in the foster care system. That is why the Secretary of the Department of Children and Families Shevaun Harris, came to visit some of them right in Palm Beach County for a round table, hosted by Forever Family partners at ChildNet, to emphasize the administration's commitment to ensuring they have the resources they need.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
BOCA RATON, FL
Thomas Forester passes away

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Spotlight on Business: Urgent Vet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Emily Pantelides speaks with Tenille DaCosta, Practice Manager at Urgent Vet in Boca Raton. They discuss the benefits of taking your pet to their facility and how Urgent Vet provides a bridge between General Practice Doctors and Emergency Specialty Doctors.
BOCA RATON, FL
Andrews ready for November runoff in school board race

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Incumbents Karen Brill and Erica Whitfield won two of the Palm Beach County School Board races in Tuesday's election. Another school board race is headed for a runoff in November. In the District 6 school board race, incumbent Marcia Andrews wants to stick...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

