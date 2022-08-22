Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Teens accused killing, stealing fish from Fla. Oceanographic Center in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say four teens broke into the Florida Oceanographic Center where they killed one fish and slapped another before stealing it. The break-in happened on Aug. 9 and it's caught on camera. According to the arrest report, the teens hopped a fence near the stingray...
cbs12.com
Cruz 'dreams of killing others' is 'not something you wait 3 months for,' doc testifies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — One of Nikolas Cruz’s psychiatrists took the stand for his defense on Thursday and was asked about a letter sent about “some of the behavioral problems [Cruz] continues to display at home and school.”. The letter was dated June 5, 2014, and...
cbs12.com
Unredacted portions of FBI affidavit raises questions, expert says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The redacted affidavit that led to the recent search at Mar-a-Lago has been unsealed. We talked with a former FBI agent to get his take on what's in there. The government went right up to the noon deadline before submitting the redacted affidavit...
cbs12.com
DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
cbs12.com
Hundreds honor slain Miami-Dade police officer 'Echy' Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS12) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Miami on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week. The suspect was killed. A "Rendering...
cbs12.com
Internal Affairs report shows fired officer Mark Sohn violated pursuit policy
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Internal Affairs report on fired Boynton Beach police officer Mark Sohn found four accusations against him to be sustained. According to 32 pages on the investigation CBS12 News examined, Sohn had violated department policies on Vehicular Pursuits and Apprehensions, Conduct Unbecoming, Unsatisfactory Performance, and Law Enforcement Officer’s Code of Ethics.
cbs12.com
Riviera Beach Police received accreditation recommendation
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department received a unanimous recommendation for accreditation. According to the city, the police department would be the first and only accredited department in the city. An assessment team spent the last two days in the city and presented their findings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
My Care Medical Group in Partnership with The Medical Group of South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Emily Pantelides speaks with Dr. Yasmany Dominguez, a Primary Care Physician with My Care Medical Group in Partnership with The Medical Group of South Florida. They discuss preventative medicine and how Doctors analyze patients to prevent disease.
cbs12.com
Spotlight on Legal: LaBovick Law Group - Quantum House
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Emily Pantelides speaks CEO & Founder of LaBovick Law Group, Brian LaBovick, about his association with Quantum House, where hope has a home. A non-profit helping families in need.
cbs12.com
Man from West Palm Beach arrested for bringing loaded gun into LaGuardia Airport
QUEENS, NY (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is accused of bringing a loaded gun into LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday. The Transportation Security Administration said an officer found the .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets at the X-ray checkpoint as it passed through the machine. TSA...
cbs12.com
Forever Family: Roundtable with Department of Children and Families Secretary
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Foster parents are the backbone of our community-based care system used to care for children and teens in the foster care system. That is why the Secretary of the Department of Children and Families Shevaun Harris, came to visit some of them right in Palm Beach County for a round table, hosted by Forever Family partners at ChildNet, to emphasize the administration's commitment to ensuring they have the resources they need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Tale of a parking ticket, trash talk and someone 'who will have the citation ripped up'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Using your position to get something — or get away with something — is usually frowned upon. An employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office learned that the hard way. The allegation was that Special Projects Coordinator Stacy Padilla used...
cbs12.com
Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
cbs12.com
Thomas Forester passes away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
cbs12.com
Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
cbs12.com
Spotlight on Business: Urgent Vet
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Emily Pantelides speaks with Tenille DaCosta, Practice Manager at Urgent Vet in Boca Raton. They discuss the benefits of taking your pet to their facility and how Urgent Vet provides a bridge between General Practice Doctors and Emergency Specialty Doctors.
cbs12.com
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
cbs12.com
Andrews ready for November runoff in school board race
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Incumbents Karen Brill and Erica Whitfield won two of the Palm Beach County School Board races in Tuesday's election. Another school board race is headed for a runoff in November. In the District 6 school board race, incumbent Marcia Andrews wants to stick...
cbs12.com
Beach clean up, dog days, and charity softball: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Start shredding, adopt a dog, or help clean up the beach. Here's what to do this weekend. Ultracon of South Florida returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds. Featuring hundreds of vendors with collectables and original art, as well as a cosplay contest with...
Comments / 0