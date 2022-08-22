WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Foster parents are the backbone of our community-based care system used to care for children and teens in the foster care system. That is why the Secretary of the Department of Children and Families Shevaun Harris, came to visit some of them right in Palm Beach County for a round table, hosted by Forever Family partners at ChildNet, to emphasize the administration's commitment to ensuring they have the resources they need.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO