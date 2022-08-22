ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Acomb hero Chaldean set for step up in trip

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qbz8w_0hQX3zYw00

The Royal Lodge at Newmarket is among the options under consideration for Chaldean after winning last week’s Acomb Stakes.

Fifth on his Newbury debut at the end of June, the Frankel colt raised his game to get off the mark at the Berkshire circuit last month – earning him a step up to Group Three level at York.

Chaldean showed plenty of determination to go with his undoubted ability and connections are preparing to step him up to a mile on his next, making the Royal Lodge on September 24 an obvious port of call.

When asked about future plans, Barry Mahon – racing manager for owners Juddmonte – said: “We haven’t really discussed it is the honest answer. It was a busy week, so we’ll catch up this week and see where we are.

“He’s in plenty of early-closing races and I’d imagine he’ll step up into a Group Two over a mile maybe, if that fits in with his programme.

“Ryan (Moore) felt a mile would be a bit more suitable, so I think if the opportunity is there then we’ll go up to a mile. That (Royal Lodge) is the sort of thing we’d be looking at.”

Little over 24 hours after Chaldean’s win, the Juddmonte team enjoyed a one-two in York’s Galtres Stakes, with the Ralph Beckett-trained Haskoy narrowly outpointing Harry and Roger Charlton’s Time Lock in the Listed contest.

Mahon expects both three-year-olds to enjoy a profitable end to the season, adding: “They’re both really smart fillies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCQ4K_0hQX3zYw00
Haskoy (right) sees off Time Lock in the Galtres Stakes at York (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“William Buick (rider of Time Lock) was a little bit annoyed he didn’t see Ryan (Moore, on Haskoy) on his left. He just didn’t see him until late on and felt like he’d more to give.

“Haskoy is obviously very talented to do what she’s done – she’s only been in training since June, broke her maiden on the all-weather and stepped into the Galtres on her second start.

“At the top of the stretch it looked very unlikely – she was just floundering a little bit. But once she found her feet and got the hang of things she just took off.

“There’s a race in Newmarket for Time Lock – the Princess Royal Stakes, which is a Group Three over a mile and a half.

“With Haskoy, we could look at something like the Park Hill in Doncaster.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kingscote at the double in Windsor features

Richard Kingscote took the riding honours at Windsor on Saturday evening with a big-race double through and Cresta and Regal Reality. Last of five behind St Leger favourite New London in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, the Freddie and Martyn Meade-trained Cresta was fourth before that at Royal Ascot and was a smart performer in his juvenile season.
WORLD
newschain

Kitsune Power-s to Silver Cup prize at Beverley

Kitsune Power’s progressive season continued when he claimed a third win of the term in the William Hill Silver Cup at Beverley. The Roger Varian-trained gelding was last seen at Glorious Goodwood, coming home a length and a quarter behind Ajero in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Handicap. This...
SPORTS
newschain

Ten-man Wealdstone hold on for Gateshead victory that sends them top

Wealdstone moved to the top of the Vanarama National League thanks to a 1-0 win at Gateshead, despite playing the majority of the second half a man down. The visitors hit the front against the run of play on the stroke of half-time, when Rhys Browne capitalised on some lacklustre defending from Gateshead before coolly dinking home to make it 1-0.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Charlton
Person
Ryan
Person
William Buick
Person
Barry Mahon
newschain

Judge is handed redacted Trump affidavit

The US Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The document was filed under seal and it was not immediately clear when it might...
PALM BEACH, FL
Reuters

Cricket-Smiling Anderson hails "freak" Stokes following England win

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 27 (Reuters) - James Anderson hailed England’s all-round improvement and called inspirational captain Ben Stokes a "freak" as they thumped South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in the second test at Old Trafford on Saturday, setting up a series decider at The Oval.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Hill#The Royal Lodge#Acomb Stakes#Group Three#Time Lock
newschain

Russian patriarch cancels event where he was to meet pope

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has cancelled his planned attendance at an interfaith meeting in Kazakhstan next month where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis, a top Orthodox official said. The move is seen as a sign of further deterioration in relations over Russia’s war in...
RELIGION
newschain

15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country’s Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. It comes after the Ukrainian president had warned for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly...
EUROPE
newschain

Jim McNulty praises Rochdale for fighting through fear in draw with Crawley

Jim McNulty said Rochdale had to fight through their fear to secure the club’s first point of the League Two season after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Crawley. Tyrese Sinclair’s second-half header cancelled out Jack Powell’s opener on the stroke of half-time and, while Dale remain bottom of the table, McNulty said he was proud of the group.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking

Defender Aaron Hayden scored twice as Wrexham overcame 10-man Woking 3-2 to move up to fourth place in the National League. Woking lost Kyran Lofthouse to a straight red card after 18 minutes, the defender punished for his lunge on Luke Young after over-running the ball. Wrexham created few chances...
SPORTS
newschain

Ukraine and Russia trade blame over threats to nuclear plant

Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant persist as Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had fired on areas nearby, while Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling struck a building where nuclear fuel is stored. Authorities are distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Neil Wood hails growing Salford confidence after Ryan Watson winner

Neil Wood says that confidence is growing at Salford City as they ended Stevenage’s unbeaten start with a 1-0 victory. The Ammies left it late with Ryan Watson’s emphatic 90th-minute winner the difference as the visiting Boro’s seven-game run without defeat was ended. Despite enjoying their best...
SOCCER
newschain

James Rowberry enjoying what he is seeing from Omar Bogle

Newport manager James Rowberry believes Omar Bogle has a new-found “drive” after the journeyman striker took his season’s tally to five in a 4-0 triumph at Harrogate. Bogle, who made Newport the 13th club of his career in the summer, bagged a brace against the Sulphurites, whilst also playing a hand in Kayne Ramsay’s own goal with Thierry Nevers completing the rout.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
152K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy