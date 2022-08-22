Read full article on original website
Related
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
The British family that lives in the world's smallest country
If you live in a remote community and feel a bit isolated from time to time, then spare a thought for the British residents of Sealand – which is unofficially the world’s smallest country. Sealand is an unrecognised micronation about 12km east of Suffolk in the North Sea,...
U.K.・
UK family horrified after massive python slithers into their home
A family in the UK were given quite the fright when an 18ft python took the liberty of slithering into their home. Neighbours watched on as the six stone serpent made its way along the roof before sliding through an upstairs window. Jenny Warwick, who lives on the street in...
New Netflix documentary about John McAfee suggests he may have murdered his own father
A new Netflix documentary about John McAfee suggests the late anti-virus software tycoon may have murdered his own father. Watch the trailer here:. McAfee was best known for his antivirus software of the same name, which he created in 1987 after being employed at companies such as NASA, Xerox and Lockheed Martin, and ultimately sold to Intel.
RELATED PEOPLE
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
Disney Star Scores ICC India Cricket Rights Through 2027
Disney Star has won Indian TV and digital rights to both men’s and women’s global events conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2024 through 2027. While the ICC did not disclose a value to the deal, it said that the “incredibly competitive” process “yielded a significant uplift to the rights fee from the previous cycle continuing the impressive growth and reach of cricket.” The rights to the previous cycle, valued at approximately $2.1 billion, were won by Star, then a Fox network, but those were for eight years and for worldwide rights, rather than India alone. The Indian...
Inside 'Britain's drunkest pub' where the laws of physics don't seem to apply
A pub in the UK leaves visitors feeling seriously weird, and it’s not because of the alcoholic drinks that they sell. See if you can guess what it is about the place. Obviously, they do still sell alcoholic drinks – and food as well – but there’s something seriously strange going on at the Glynne Arms in Staffordshire.
Dropping off friends and family at UK airports can cost most than flight to Paris, RAC warns
According to the RAC, dropping your mates or family off at the airport could now set you back more than a flight to Paris. If you ever needed an excuse not to do the dreaded airport run, boy, do we have the perfect one for you. The RAC has reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snoop Dogg claims Queen Elizabeth II stopped him from being deported from the UK
Snoop Dogg has alleged that the Queen of England herself put a halt to the rapper's deportation from the United Kingdom in the 1990s. The rapper revealed the story in a recently surfaced TikTok clip, which was taken from an interview with DJ Whoo Kid. The 'Gin and Juice' artist...
Elon Musk says a low global birth rate is far more serious than global warming
Elon Musk is far more concerned about the the global birth rate than global warming or climate change. The tech billionaire has taken to Twitter to express his worries about the future and how not enough people are focusing on the big issue at hand. The Tesla CEO wrote: “Population...
House on market for £80k is hiding an incredibly suspicious past
A bloke searching for new house has taken to social media to showcase his latest find, and it's certainly a bargain considering the price of houses nowadays. However, it's fair to say the house is not in the best condition, and would need a lot of work before it can be lived in.
Peaky Blinders creator casts Stephen Graham in new illegal boxing drama
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has cast Stephen Graham in an ‘epic’ 12-part drama about illegal boxing. Set in 1880s Victorian London, A Thousand Blows will follow two friends as they find themselves at the centre of the city’s underground boxing scene, with Graham starring as veteran boxer Sugar Goodson.
LADbible
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0