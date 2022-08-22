ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 5 days ago
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg. Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21.

The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information about the rider’s identity is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department at 908-835-2002. Tips can remain anonymous.

justsomeguy
4d ago

with the uptick of shootings in Phillipsburg you would think they would be more worried about that and beefing up patrols at night. and actually patrolling the town, instead of using quick check as the nightly patrol hang out. if you need a Phillipsburg cop on the overnight shift, don't call 911. just call quick check. lol

Li Span
4d ago

At least he was not over the weight limit. I am amazed that all those cars sitting in a traffic jam AND the renovation equipment together dont surpass the weight limit or stress the bridge

Delphi
5d ago

Well, what did he do other than riding his bike??

