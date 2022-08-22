ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg. Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21.

The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

Anyone with information about the rider’s identity is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department at 908-835-2002. Tips can remain anonymous.

