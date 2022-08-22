ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek

By Sara Rizzo
 5 days ago

HOPE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.

The deaths are still under investigation, but police said the drownings appear to be accidental. New York State Police were assisted by the New York State Forest Rangers, Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

