The UNC football team will get its 2022 season underway Saturday night in Kenan Stadium, hosting Florida A&M at 8 p.m. The game is part of “Week Zero” around college football, when a select few teams open the season a week earlier than usual. The game will also feature a celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), of which Florida A&M is a part. Both the Tar Heels and Rattlers will have HBCU legends as honorary captains, and Florida A&M’s famous “Marching 100” band will perform with the Marching Tar Heels before the game and at halftime. UNC head coach Mack Brown called the Marching 100 “one of the best bands ever.”

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO