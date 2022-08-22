Read full article on original website
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
UNC Football vs. Florida A&M: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will get its 2022 season underway Saturday night in Kenan Stadium, hosting Florida A&M at 8 p.m. The game is part of “Week Zero” around college football, when a select few teams open the season a week earlier than usual. The game will also feature a celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), of which Florida A&M is a part. Both the Tar Heels and Rattlers will have HBCU legends as honorary captains, and Florida A&M’s famous “Marching 100” band will perform with the Marching Tar Heels before the game and at halftime. UNC head coach Mack Brown called the Marching 100 “one of the best bands ever.”
High School Football Round-Up: Week 2
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 2!. Up next: at Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) East Chapel Hill (0-2): Lost to Cedar Ridge, 8-6 Up next: vs. Carrboro. Carrboro (1-1): Beat Graham (Alamance County), 14-6.
UNC Field Hockey Throttles No. 3 Michigan in Season Opener
The No. 2 UNC field hockey team put out a strong statement to begin the regular season Friday afternoon. The statement? That they feel their ranking is one spot too low. The Tar Heels dominated No. 3 Michigan at the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in Winston-Salem, avenging a season-opening defeat last season with a commanding 5-1 victory.
UNC Women’s Soccer Wins Again, But Loses Star Defender For Rest of Season
It was a day of mixed emotions for the top women’s soccer team in the land. No. 1 Carolina passed its first true road test of the season, winning 2-0 at Texas Thursday night. But head coach Anson Dorrance was likely muted in his celebration, as he was still dealing with some sobering injury news. Senior defender Maycee Bell, who missed UNC’s previous game against UNC-Wilmington, confirmed on Instagram she would miss the remainder of the season. In the same post, Bell said she would redshirt this year and return in 2023.
UNC Marching Band Starts 2022 With Florida A&M Joint Performance
With thousands of Tar Heel fans ready to “hark the sound” during UNC’s first football game of the season, there’s one group on campus you won’t be able to miss at Kenan Stadium this Saturday. The UNC Marching Band is gearing up to play at...
‘I’ve Still Got It, Dad’: Former UNC Golfer Ben Griffin’s Comeback Reaches PGA Tour
It’s hard to follow the Chapel Hill golf scene without hearing the name Ben Griffin. The East Chapel Hill High alumnus played four years at UNC, helping to take a middling program to new heights (“We really weren’t good at all,” he said). Griffin achieved All-America status as a Tar Heel before graduating in 2018. He appeared to be on track to do big things on the PGA Tour.
The Morning News: Missing Person, Carrboro Shooting, Covid and Football
In today’s news: a missing man in Chapel Hill, a shooting arrest in Carrboro, back-to-school COVID safety tips, and a UNC football preview.
Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett
Superintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Dr. Nyah Hamlett spoke with 97.9 the Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thusday, August 25th. She discusses back to school preparations, school safety, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chapel Hill: Rosemary Parking Deck Delay, Back to School, and Pickleball
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 25th. She discussed the Rosemary St. parking deck construction, back to school, taking up pickleball, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Back From Tour!
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph joins Aaron along with five members of the House Band: Asher Simon, Braedon Spacek, Connor Southerland, Phillip Webb, and Henry Pfeiffer. (Henry’s a School of Rock veteran, but he makes his debut on Live & Local here.) The band members talk about their recent East Coast summer tour, and David chats about upcoming events, including an end-of-season show this Sunday at Cats Cradle and the launch of new classes and programs in the fall.
Weekend Around The Hill: August 26 – August 28
Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, August 25 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Start the weekend fun early with some live music at NC Botanical Garden. The Miss Adventures will be playing from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. as part NC Botanical Garden’s Twilight Thursday series. Enjoy a beautiful night full of great music and good food from Will and Pop’s food truck to help you kick off your weekend early. For more information, click here.
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Tar Heel Express Bus Service
With football season just around the corner once again, the streets of Chapel Hill will be flooded with Tar Heel fans on their way to Kenan Stadium. And once again, Chapel Hill Transit is offering a service to help fans get to football games. The Tar Heel Express operates during...
A Buzzing Chatham Park Pollinator Program Looks To Expand in Pittsboro
Tucked off the highway is a community of hundreds of thousands at work. Their office, near U.S. Hwy. Business 64 East, is nestled between holly trees and blueberry bushes, and their busy schedule keeps them confined to a number of tasks at hand — so blink too quickly and you might miss an appearance.
UNC Expert Shares COVID, Health Advice for Students, Teachers and Staff
The school year begins Monday for students in Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools and in Orange and Chatham counties. Meanwhile, the majority of North Carolina counties are considered at a high-level risk for community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC. Though COVID infection rates are not quite as bad as this...
Chapel Hill Police Investigating Homicide at University Gardens Building
The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting from the late night hours of Thursday, according to a release. The department shared information about the homicide Friday morning, saying in a community alert that police officers responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. reporting a shooting. When officers arrived to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension — the address used for the University Gardens housing community — they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Chapel Hill resident Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins.
Orange County: Back to School, Overdose Awareness Day, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, August 24th. She discussed students heading back to school, Overdose Awareness Day (August 31st), and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Carrboro Police Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Aggravated Assault
Chapel Hill and Carrboro authorities arrested a man sought after for aggravated assault charges on Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Baldwin, who is listed as a Carrboro resident, was arrested by Chapel Hill Police along West Franklin Street. The 46-year-old had a warrant out from Carrboro Police after police investigated a report of aggravated assault along Sunset Drive during the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said in their initial report that the suspect pointed, cocked and fired a handgun in the direction of a victim.
