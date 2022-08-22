ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Gallery: Family Fun Day in Ballston Spa

By Johan Sheridan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Family Fun Day was up and running in the village of Ballston Spa on Sunday. Volunteers from far and wide pulled it together to plant smiles on kids’ faces.

Take a look at the gallery with images from the Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnRoB_0hQX2tEN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDdgv_0hQX2tEN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDQ25_0hQX2tEN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdeaI_0hQX2tEN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egnCE_0hQX2tEN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBoAN_0hQX2tEN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iViwH_0hQX2tEN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b99w0_0hQX2tEN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSLCX_0hQX2tEN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TvGo_0hQX2tEN00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

