Gallery: Family Fun Day in Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Family Fun Day was up and running in the village of Ballston Spa on Sunday. Volunteers from far and wide pulled it together to plant smiles on kids' faces.
Take a look at the gallery with images from the Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association:
