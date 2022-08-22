Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Woman dies in Zion National Park after flash floodLiberated JournalistTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
Marana Little League standout Jayson Veit wins Home Run Derby in Williamsport
Marana Little League standout Jayson Veit connected on 47 home runs to win the Little League Home Run Derby held in Williamsport on Thursday. Veit powered his way into the Little League Home Run Derby by finishing second at the West Region contest held in Seattle on July 23. He was one of eight finalists and he brought home the championship in the contest televised by ESPN.
allsportstucson.com
PODCAST: Wings Over Broadway Pigskin Preview Week 2
Southern Arizona 2A San Pedro schools Tanque Verde, Santa Rita, Catalina, Willcox and Bisbee will add to this week’s schedule of high school games with each playing their season opener. They join 1A South and 3A South schools and Tombstone (also a member of the 2A San Pedro), all...
allsportstucson.com
Santa Rita’s opening loss to Globe called in third quarter due to Eagles’ lack of healthy players
With 40.1 seconds left in the third quarter, veteran Santa Rita coach Tom Joseph decided enough was enough. The Eagles, struggling with their participation rate over the last few years, were forced to call the game at that point Friday night against Globe, losing their season-opener 40-0. Only 12 healthy...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flags at all state buildings half-staff in honor of Constable Martinez
Flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 26, in honor of the innocent lives lost in today's Tucson tragedy, including Pima County Constable Deborah
KOLD-TV
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
thisistucson.com
This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month
Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened near North Balboa Avenue and West Kelso Street. The TPD said a woman has been detained.
RELATED PEOPLE
KGUN 9 Tucson News
Pedestrian killed Wednesday on South Nogales Highway
A pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 24 on South Nogales Highway near Corona Road, according to Tucson Police.
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Tucson police officer who fatally shot an armed suspect in a mobility scooter last year has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Mike Storie, attorney for Ryan Remington, confirmed his client was charged. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover hosted a 3 p.m....
Nationwide Report
2 people Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Official reports from the Marana Police Department state that the crew responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday at around 10 AM. The incident reportedly took place close to Twin Peaks Road, between Oasis Road and Decker Drive.
KGUN 9 Tucson News
TPD: Shooting near Irvington Road
The Tucson Police Department responds to a report of a shooting near Irvington. Officers got calls reporting of shots heard and several people running from the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting Joaquin Murrietta Park that took place on Monday evening, Aug. 22. Officers said the shooting was reported shortly after 6:20 p.m. Authorities said the victim was an adult man, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
KOLD-TV
Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was stabbed and seriously injured in midtown Tucson on Monday night, Aug. 22. Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from a single stab wound.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGUN 9 Tucson News
Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood
Juan Pineda of Benson recalled, "the rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else."
KOLD-TV
Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
KGUN 9 Tucson News
LIVE UPDATES: Flooding causes closures in Pima County Wednesday, Aug. 24
We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.
KGUN 9 Tucson News
Man shot and killed at Joaquin Murrieta Park
Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at Joaquin Murrieta Park on Monday
Comments / 0