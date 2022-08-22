ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

Marana Little League standout Jayson Veit wins Home Run Derby in Williamsport

Marana Little League standout Jayson Veit connected on 47 home runs to win the Little League Home Run Derby held in Williamsport on Thursday. Veit powered his way into the Little League Home Run Derby by finishing second at the West Region contest held in Seattle on July 23. He was one of eight finalists and he brought home the championship in the contest televised by ESPN.
allsportstucson.com

PODCAST: Wings Over Broadway Pigskin Preview Week 2

Southern Arizona 2A San Pedro schools Tanque Verde, Santa Rita, Catalina, Willcox and Bisbee will add to this week’s schedule of high school games with each playing their season opener. They join 1A South and 3A South schools and Tombstone (also a member of the 2A San Pedro), all...
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson

Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
City
Rio Rico, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Catalina Foothills, AZ
KOLD-TV

Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
thisistucson.com

This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month

Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Thomas
Person
Javier Morales
Nationwide Report

2 people Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Official reports from the Marana Police Department state that the crew responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday at around 10 AM. The incident reportedly took place close to Twin Peaks Road, between Oasis Road and Decker Drive.
KGUN 9 Tucson News

TPD: Shooting near Irvington Road

The Tucson Police Department responds to a report of a shooting near Irvington. Officers got calls reporting of shots heard and several people running from the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Southern Arizona#Baseball America#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Tucson Sugar Skulls
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting Joaquin Murrietta Park that took place on Monday evening, Aug. 22. Officers said the shooting was reported shortly after 6:20 p.m. Authorities said the victim was an adult man, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
KOLD-TV

Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was stabbed and seriously injured in midtown Tucson on Monday night, Aug. 22. Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from a single stab wound.
KOLD-TV

Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
KOLD-TV

Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy