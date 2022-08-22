Read full article on original website
knau.org
Lane restrictions planned for I-17 south of Flagstaff
Drivers should expect round-the-clock restrictions on southbound Interstate 17 just south of Flagstaff as crews continue work on a 29-mile pavement upgrade project. The southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane at three separate locations between Kelly Canyon and Stoneman Lake roads, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
Sedona Red Rock News
Rainbow Trailer Park residents in Oak Creek Canyon face rezoning that threaten their homes
Rainbow Trailer Park residents are facing the loss of their homes in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona. At a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Rainbow Trout Farm, Michelle Bach, designer and planner with EAPC Architects Engineers, of Phoenix discussed the rezoning of the three parcels totaling 22.11 acres, and reducing the number of residences from about 80 trailers to 43 manufactured homes. The parcels include the Rainbow Trout Farm, Rainbow Trailer Park and Living Springs Camp.
knau.org
Sedona's microtransit project delayed again due to supply chain issues
Sedona’s microtransit project has been delayed once again due to supply chain issues. The Sedona Red Rock News reports the initial delay of the five vehicles ordered by the city last December was because the manufacturer stopped making them. Now, Sedona officials say the new buses’ chassis were bought out before the City Council could vote on a newly increased purchase price at their August meeting.
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
theprescotttimes.com
Flash Flood Warning Now
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Warning for…. Yavapai County in west central Arizona… Until 500 PM MST. At 158 PM MST,. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding.
knau.org
Mayer's water supply threatened by monsoon flooding
Mayer officials fear anticipated storms could damage the town’s water availability. The banks of Big Bug Creek, which is located near a main water line, have been threatened by recent rains. The Mayer Water District is working to prevent further damage, but there are concerns that another significant storm...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jerome (AZ)
Jerome is a borough in the Black Hills of Yavapai County, Arizona State, United States. The town was established late 19th century on Cleopatra Hill, offering a beautiful view of Verde Valley. Jerome, more than 5,000 feet above sea level, had a population of 464 as of the 2020 census.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenicians Among 'Spiritual Travelers' Planning to Enter Vortex at VortiFest
About a month from now, expect to see plenty of metro Phoenix residents heading north on Interstate 17 to attend the Sedona VortiFest music festival and experience on September 23-24 in Sedona. It's a two-day shindig of music, culture, art, and community nestled in Sedona's mystical Red Rock Country. The...
prescottenews.com
3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival Celebrates Area’s Iconic Beauty
This annual celebration offers attendees a chance to observe and interact with artists painting in outdoor settings. From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest, Touchmark at the Ranch, Yavapai College Art Gallery and Mountain Artists Guild this special event will showcase Prescott’s natural, historical, and architectural beauty. There will also be a pre-exhibit and sale at Yavapai College Gallery, artist demos, and a post-exhibit and sale at Mountain Artists Guild in Prescott.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
nhonews.com
Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
WINSLOW, Ariz. —Construction is underway on new fields in Winslow. The Arizona Diamondbacks have selected Winslow for their 44th field The master plan is for the area north and east of the multi-purpose complex. The D-Backs field will be the first phase of the project, moving forward the city plans to develop the other fields, driving range, walking path, playground and pond.
knau.org
Flagstaff police nab man wanted in connection with Scottsdale kidnapping
Flagstaff law enforcement helped apprehend a man suspected of kidnapping an infant from Scottsdale Thursday. The Flagstaff Police Department, members of the METRO Narcotics tasks force and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano in the parking lot of the Huntington Walmart.
knau.org
Prescott Valley police ask for public's help in locating missing teenager
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Authorities say Mayloni Rutledge reportedly disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley in the early evening of Monday, August 22, 2022. She has not been seen since. Rudledge is described as a Black...
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
SignalsAZ
Gary Denny and Grit. It’s in the Genes. So Are the Enchiladas | EP 001 Chasing Mythos
In this episode of Chasing Mythos on the CAST11 Podcast Network, we sit down with lifelong Prescott resident, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Gary Denny of El Charro Norté. Gary’s got stories….. From the 1500’s and Spanish aristocracy to the 1960’s and a Prescott boy playing in the...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
