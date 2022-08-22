This annual celebration offers attendees a chance to observe and interact with artists painting in outdoor settings. From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest, Touchmark at the Ranch, Yavapai College Art Gallery and Mountain Artists Guild this special event will showcase Prescott’s natural, historical, and architectural beauty. There will also be a pre-exhibit and sale at Yavapai College Gallery, artist demos, and a post-exhibit and sale at Mountain Artists Guild in Prescott.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO