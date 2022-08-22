ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee

By Chris O'Brien
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s not quite marijuana.

“Very little difference, you have to test it to tell the difference,” True South Seeds Managing Director, Dan Glenn, said. “It’s actually the amount of cannabinoids in the plant. But just to walk by a field, you couldn’t tell the difference.”

Hemp and CBD are growing industries around Tennessee.

Back in 2018, the U.S. Congress passed what’s commonly known as the Farm Bill , legalizing hemp products.

The Tennessee legislature wasn’t far behind, passing SB357 , removing hemp from the state’s controlled substance list.

“The hemp industry, in general, is a young industry,” Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner, Dr. Charlie Hatcher, said. “Tennessee was an early adopter. It’s been a rollercoaster ride.”

There might be a few more loops coming. Next year, Congress is set to pass a new Farm Bill with the potential to shift the regulations on hemp products.

“It’s very uncertain. We don’t know what the new Farm Bill is going to be,” Dr. Hatcher said. “It could be some big changes, it could be very similar. We don’t know.”

For now though, the farmers in the industry seem to love it.

“It’s an amazing plant. It’s super resilient, only requires a little bit of water,” Glenn said. “Man, it can take the elements. [ It’s ] Fragrant. It’s an amazing crop.”

Back in 2019, there were nearly 3,000 licensed growers in Tennessee.

“There was an oversupply, the market corrected, the price dropped,” Hatcher said. “A lot of people got out of it.”

The state is now down to 335—but that is up from last year’s numbers.

Comments / 4

Arti D
4d ago

Must be cutting into some big wigs illegal actions. Keeping things illegal makes the connected very very rich.

Ken Roe
5d ago

omg. it's a natural plant. make it legal. give it to the government to make illegal a plant that grows naturally.

Related
WATE

Are there exceptions to Tennessee’s trigger law?

Abortion, which is defined as any measure used to terminate a pregnancy, will be illegal in the state of Tennessee on August 25. The trigger law features several main points, however, there is one point that is now under increased scrutiny: exceptions vs. defense.
WDEF

Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.

Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
WATE

Tennessee lawmakers planning to challenge abortion trigger law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act, which many call the abortion “trigger law,” is now in effect making it illegal for any provider to perform an abortion and what many legal experts say is regardless of any circumstances. “I don’t see it as...
fox17.com

Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
radionwtn.com

Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
WATE

‘God truly answered our prayers’ Church group celebrates TN abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.
