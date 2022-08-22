Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom thankful Mets didn't draft him: 'That would have been terrible'
Atlanta Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom has been tearing it up as the team tries to catch the Mets in the NL East, whom Grissom is quite thankful did not draft him three years ago.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Dodgers: David Price Has Powerful Advice for Walker Buehler Following Surgery
Dodgers veteran David Price provides some great advice for Walker Buehler following the young pitcher's second Tommy John procedure.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves
The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Back Overs on Two Starters Disrespected by Oddsmakers)
There's 15 games available to jump on in the baseball prop betting market this Saturday, but with so many options to choose from, how can you narrow down to the best ones of the day?. Good thing is, we've taken care of that for you! After a long look at...
MLB Underdog of the Day (Brewers Have No Answers vs. Lefties)
Everyone knows the old saying, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Well, that is very applicable to my betting today. My last two underdogs have been targeting lefties pitching against offenses that cannot hit lefties. I did it with Seattle’s Marco Gonzales against Cleveland, then yesterday with Justin Steele of the Cubs against Milwaukee.
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Rockies and Mets to Mash in New York)
PICK: Padres -1.5 (-135) San Diego gets to see another Kansas City lefty on the mound today after taking care of Kris Bubic last night. They tagged Bubic with six earned runs on nine hits in just four innings. Now Daniel Lynch has to contend with that same lineup. Lynch...
Rockies vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 27 (Value on Total in New York)
The New York Mets continue to find ways to win. Now 81-46 on the season, and still holding off the surging Atlanta Braves, the Mets find themselves in the midst of the most exciting division race in baseball. Can New York keep on their winning ways against the Colorado Rockies after a walk off victory on Friday night?
Boomer wants Mets to move in right field wall at Citi Field
Boomer Esiason says the Mets hitters have been getting burned by deep flyouts to right field at home, and wants the wall at Citi Field to be moved in.
The St. Louis Cardinals are the Perfect Trade Destination for Mike Trout
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of an intense playoff push. Between fighting for the NL Central crown and positioning themselves as a true contender amongst the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves, the club is in a great position for 2022 and beyond. The...
Jim Edmonds needs a bigger role in St Louis Cardinals booth
Jim Edmonds’ lack of appearances in the St. Louis Cardinals’ booth lately is disappointing. Jim Edmonds is the superior color commentator for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the fact that he hasn’t done too many games in recent series is a bummer. While Edmonds and the other...
