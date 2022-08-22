Read full article on original website
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: All 10 beagles from mass-breeding facility have been pre-adopted, Nassau Humane says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX helped Nassau Humane Society put out the call Thursday, alerting our dog-loving viewers that 10 beagles from the thousands rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia would be available for adoption soon in Fernandina Beach. The Northeast Florida paw patrol stepped up in a HUGE...
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: 100 hurricane kits distributed to low-income individuals & families in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Low-income individuals and families will be able to get their hands on a hurricane kit Sunday in Clay County. Habitat for Humanity and State Farm are teaming up to give away the kits that include a hurricane radio that has a flashlight and phone charging capabilities, manual can openers, a first aid kit, a pack of bottled water, a disaster preparedness guide and more.
News4Jax.com
Authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior at Florida youth academy
STARKE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations concerning inappropriate behavior involving a cadet and an employee at the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke. The academy is a program that helps troubled teens. Back in the spring, the program started to receive concerns about an inappropriate...
News4Jax.com
Postal worker who died in dog attack loved her church group, gardening & Gators football
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Family and loved ones on Thursday said their final goodbyes to Pamela Rock, the mail carrier who died from injuries after she was attacked by dogs while on her route in rural Putnam County. According to data from the United States Postal Service, more than...
News4Jax.com
Crossing guards encourage others to sign up for ‘most rewarding job you’ll ever have’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They take care of our kids in a special way by making sure they get into school safely, and just like most employees in schools, crossing guards are in demand in Duval County. James Butler, a retired Navy veteran, has just entered his sixth year as...
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families in Jacksonville on Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Friday and in the New Town neighborhood on Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Troubled Jacksonville apartment complex declared public nuisance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has reported on issues at a troubled Eastside apartment complex for more than a decade, and on Thursday, the city of Jacksonville declared it a public nuisance. Now, the Downtown East Apartments, which were once known as the Franklin Arms Apartments, are being...
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
News4Jax.com
Student accused of making social media threat aimed at Atlantic Coast High School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A student was taken into custody Friday after allegedly making a social media threat aimed at Atlantic Coast High School, according to the principal. On Friday morning, Dr. Michael George, principal of Atlantic Coach High, sent to students’ families a message, which News4JAX obtained, saying school officials were informed of a social media post from a student threatening a shooting at the school. The message states that police identified the student accused of making the threat and that the student was apprehended.
News4Jax.com
JEA issues boil water notice for portions of Southside including Tinseltown, Town Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA said E. coli bacteria were found Friday in wells on Saints Road, which is part of the water supply for the utility’s Oakridge Water Treatment Plant. The bacteria were found at a sample point before JEA’s treatment process, but the discovery prompted a boil...
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
News4Jax.com
Palm Coast man, 4 other Florida men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a Palm Coast man and four others were arrested on charges stemming from their actions during their breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Johnathan Rockholt, 38, is charged with interfering with a law officer during civil disorder, a felony....
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Bus contractor launches internal investigation into wheels falling off buses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after showing a frightening video of a wheel coming off a school bus filled with Duval County students — the News4JAX I-TEAM continues to push for answers about how it happened. An expert told the I-TEAM he believed it was human error that...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
News4Jax.com
Former Sheriff Mike Williams expected to head up FDLE Jacksonville office: sources
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mike Williams is expected to be tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to head up the regional Florida Department of Law Enforcement office in Jacksonville, according to sources. There has been a lot of speculation about Williams’ future since he stepped down unexpectedly as Jacksonville sheriff in...
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?
Betty Pinckney McDuffey and her three children, Yvonne (14), Bilalian (10), and her 16-year-old son, lived in the Moncrief community of Jacksonville, Florida. On July 4, 1987, the children went to bed, and Betty fell asleep on the living room couch of their home on Brook Forest Drive. Sometime during the night, Betty woke up and went to her bedroom, where she fell back asleep.
Foolio appears in Duval court, state seeks gang witness to testify in traffic case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a rare court appearance Thursday at what was scheduled to be the final hearing before his trial begins Monday. Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to suppress all evidence in the case, saying there was no probable cause for the stop and no evidence of fleeing or eluding.
