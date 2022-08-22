Read full article on original website
Related
wskg.org
One year after her appointment as governor, Hochul is running strong to be elected to the job
Wednesday marked a year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Hochul, who was the state’s little-known lieutenant governor, is now running to win a full term and become the first female governor elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Gov. Andrew...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker says key 2020 election fraud claim ‘not factual’
(WITF) A key Republican state lawmaker has made a rare concession about a 2020 election fraud claim. Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), who chairs the House State Government committee, said an allegation that more votes were cast in Pennsylvania than there were registered voters is wrong. “After the hearing in Gettysburg,...
wskg.org
On one-year anniversary of becoming governor, Hochul announces new improvements to State Fair
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrated the one year anniversary of becoming governor Wednesday at the New York State Fair near Syracuse. Hochul used Governor’s Day at the Fair to announce new state investments at the fairgrounds. “The fair is back and I’m so excited to be here!,” said...
wskg.org
Fetterman gives first Pittsburgh speech since stroke, Oz steps up criticism of his health
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman spoke publicly in Pittsburgh for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May on Tuesday, as his Republican opponent in the U.S. Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressed Fetterman to commit to debates – and sharpened his criticism of Fetterman’s health problems.
RELATED PEOPLE
wskg.org
New York opens licensing process for retail cannabis; those affected by prohibition are first in line
New York state has begun the application process for licenses to run retail cannabis stores, nearly a year and a half after the drug became legal for adult recreational purposes. It’s taking a different approach than other states that have legalized marijuana by emphasizing social and economic equity. The...
Comments / 0