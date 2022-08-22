Read full article on original website
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Aug. 26
Muskegon Catholic Central football defeats North Muskegon 24-22 MUSKEGON – Week 1 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season in the Muskegon area is officially in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area. Below are the final scores from...
Big-play offenses shine in Kalamazoo-area high school football season openers
KALAMAZOO, MI – Sometimes it takes a game or two for high school football offenses to start functioning at a high level, but that wasn’t the case around Kalamazoo on the first day of the 2022 season. Portage Northern, Schoolcraft, Delton Kellogg and Allegan all put up at...
Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan
It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 1 on Aug. 26
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Aug. 26, or Week 1 of the football season. The list will be updated as more scores become available. Check out Thursday night scores from Metro Detroit here.
See 43 photos as Portage Northern hosts Vicksburg in first high school football game of the season
PORTAGE, MI -- Portage Northern hosted Vicksburg on Thursday evening, Aug. 25 in the first high school football game of the season. Portage Northern took home the win, 41-27. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out xx photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery or to purchase prints.
Must see photos from the opening night of high school football 2022 across Michigan
Top photo moments from Thursday night of Week 1 of 2022 high school football around Michigan — High school football is back. The season kicked off across Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 25. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
Top 10 W. Michigan high school football prospects
With the help of 247 Sports’ Allen Trieu, WOOD TV8 is breaking down his list of the top ten seniors in West Michigan.
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in 2022 season openers
KALAMAZOO, MI – The glow of stadium lights returned to high school football fields around Kalamazoo on Thursday, when teams took the field to kick off the 2022 season. Fans that filled the bleachers were treated to some thrilling games, including a rivalry showdown in Otsego, a nailbiter at Portage Central and a shootout at Mattawan.
Live high school football updates from Friday’s slate of Week 1 games
(NOTE: Please refresh to see updates) Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season in Michigan is a two-day event. While many teams kicked off Thursday, many more games await Friday. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling.
Game Day Kalamazoo: See Week 1 prep football schedule, team previews
KALAMAZOO, MI – The wait is finally over. After grueling summer conditioning sessions and sweat-soaked two-a-days, the payoff has arrived for Michigan’s high school football players, who kick off the 2022 season tonight. It’s shaping up to be a warm and humid Thursday night around Kalamazoo with a...
Rockford’s Mac VandenHout throws six TD passes in win over East Grand Rapids
ROCKFORD – Rockford senior wide receiver Brody Thompson took a second to enjoy the moment during the Rams’ 48-7 season-opening win over East Grand Rapids Thursday night. “I turned to our running backs coach and said, ‘Wow, football is so much fun,’” said Thompson, who was sidelined all of last year due to injury. “I missed it so much and I’m excited to be out here.”
Grandville running game steamrolls No. 8 Grand Blanc in season opener
FLINT – Grandville’s football team had one of the most potent offenses in the Grand Rapids area the past two years. It doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.
Game Day, Muskegon! Schedules, previews and predictions prior to Week 1 kickoff
Strike up the band and put your face paint on – it’s Game Day, Muskegon!. The opening kickoff of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is just hours away and there will be plenty of noteworthy matchups to keep an eye on right of the gate this fall.
South Christian’s Jake DeHaan: Dangerous quarterback, clutch salesman
EAST KENTWOOD – It’s no secret that South Christian senior Jake DeHaan is one of the West Michigan area’s top quarterbacks. DeHaan showed why Friday night in the Sailors’ 45-7 season-opening victory over Grand Rapids Christian at East Kentwood High School. DeHaan was 17-of-22 for 255 yards, and he accounted for six touchdowns. DeHaan threw four and ran for two more.
Portage Northern football offense puts on a show in Week 1 win over Vicksburg
PORTAGE, MI – Call him biased, but Portage Northern Cane Mack thought his team was being a bit overlooked heading into the 2022 high school football season. On Thursday, he made sure people would be paying attention to the Huskies by leading to them to a 41-27 win over Vicksburg in the teams’ season-opening matchup.
Bangor restarts varsity football team with return to 11-player game in mind
BANGOR, MI – Tough times for the Bangor football program got even tougher last year, when the school decided to cancel its varsity season in favor of a JV-only schedule. With three seniors and no juniors on last year’s roster, Bangor would have fielded a squad full of sophomores and freshmen, and that didn’t serve the program’s best interest long term.
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 1 Metro Detroit football matchups
The best part about the start of the football season is being able to see which teams and talents emerge as the season gets underway. It’s an exciting time when everything feels possible. The only drawback is having to select winners of the games. While it is fun to...
See 75 photos from South Christian’s win over Grand Rapids Christian
KENTWOOD - South Christian senior quarterback Jake DeHaan put on a show in Friday’s 42-7 win against Grand Rapids Christian. DeHaan threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more, leading the Sailors past their longtime rivals.
Lowell football defense buckles down in second half to top Mattawan
MATTAWAN, MI – First-half fireworks gave way to a more defensive brand of football in the third and fourth quarters, allowing Lowell to escape Mattawan with a 48-28 win in Thursday’s high school football season opener. Mattawan relied on the big play early and often in the first...
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
