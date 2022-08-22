ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Aug. 26

Muskegon Catholic Central football defeats North Muskegon 24-22 MUSKEGON – Week 1 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season in the Muskegon area is officially in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area. Below are the final scores from...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan

It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 1 on Aug. 26

The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Aug. 26, or Week 1 of the football season. The list will be updated as more scores become available. Check out Thursday night scores from Metro Detroit here.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

See 43 photos as Portage Northern hosts Vicksburg in first high school football game of the season

PORTAGE, MI -- Portage Northern hosted Vicksburg on Thursday evening, Aug. 25 in the first high school football game of the season. Portage Northern took home the win, 41-27. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out xx photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery or to purchase prints.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in 2022 season openers

KALAMAZOO, MI – The glow of stadium lights returned to high school football fields around Kalamazoo on Thursday, when teams took the field to kick off the 2022 season. Fans that filled the bleachers were treated to some thrilling games, including a rivalry showdown in Otsego, a nailbiter at Portage Central and a shootout at Mattawan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Game Day Kalamazoo: See Week 1 prep football schedule, team previews

KALAMAZOO, MI – The wait is finally over. After grueling summer conditioning sessions and sweat-soaked two-a-days, the payoff has arrived for Michigan’s high school football players, who kick off the 2022 season tonight. It’s shaping up to be a warm and humid Thursday night around Kalamazoo with a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Rockford’s Mac VandenHout throws six TD passes in win over East Grand Rapids

ROCKFORD – Rockford senior wide receiver Brody Thompson took a second to enjoy the moment during the Rams’ 48-7 season-opening win over East Grand Rapids Thursday night. “I turned to our running backs coach and said, ‘Wow, football is so much fun,’” said Thompson, who was sidelined all of last year due to injury. “I missed it so much and I’m excited to be out here.”
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive.com

South Christian’s Jake DeHaan: Dangerous quarterback, clutch salesman

EAST KENTWOOD – It’s no secret that South Christian senior Jake DeHaan is one of the West Michigan area’s top quarterbacks. DeHaan showed why Friday night in the Sailors’ 45-7 season-opening victory over Grand Rapids Christian at East Kentwood High School. DeHaan was 17-of-22 for 255 yards, and he accounted for six touchdowns. DeHaan threw four and ran for two more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Portage Northern football offense puts on a show in Week 1 win over Vicksburg

PORTAGE, MI – Call him biased, but Portage Northern Cane Mack thought his team was being a bit overlooked heading into the 2022 high school football season. On Thursday, he made sure people would be paying attention to the Huskies by leading to them to a 41-27 win over Vicksburg in the teams’ season-opening matchup.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

Bangor restarts varsity football team with return to 11-player game in mind

BANGOR, MI – Tough times for the Bangor football program got even tougher last year, when the school decided to cancel its varsity season in favor of a JV-only schedule. With three seniors and no juniors on last year’s roster, Bangor would have fielded a squad full of sophomores and freshmen, and that didn’t serve the program’s best interest long term.
BANGOR, MI
MLive.com

Lowell football defense buckles down in second half to top Mattawan

MATTAWAN, MI – First-half fireworks gave way to a more defensive brand of football in the third and fourth quarters, allowing Lowell to escape Mattawan with a 48-28 win in Thursday’s high school football season opener. Mattawan relied on the big play early and often in the first...
MATTAWAN, MI
MLive.com

