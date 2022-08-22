John Heinz Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Celebrates 50 Years

Image via 6abc.

For 50 years, the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge has been a natural haven tucked away quietly amidst the hustle and bustle of Philadelphia, I-95 and Delaware County, writes Wendy Daughenbaugh for 6abc.

Thanks to community activists, Congress established the refuge in 1972 when the Tinicum Marsh was threatened by industrial development.

The refuge protects the tidal marsh which keeps the community from flooding.

The Tinicum preserve hosts everything from turtles to deer, fox to mink, and a variety of birdlife.

It’s famous for birdwatching, with hundreds of species that include eagles, osprey, the green heron, and the least bittern.

It’s run by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Guests can join plant, bug, butterfly, and bird walks. In the evening, there’s a bat walk .

The Refuge has a thousand acres accessible from 10 miles of trails. You’re going to want to visit the observation tower and traverse the boardwalks.

Enter the Darby Creek Trail and you’ll be treated to wild rice blooming in the tidal marsh.

The more active of us can go kayaking, fishing, hiking, biking, and even join a mentored refuge hunt.