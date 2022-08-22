Arts, Culture and Entertainment report for the week of Aug. 22

Mid-Michigan is serving up some great stuff this week in arts, culture and entertainment, starting at Moriarty’s Pub in downtown Lansing!

For those who don’t know, Moriarty's is a traditional Irish-American pub with a great happy hour and a lot of entertainment. Tuesdays are known as Jazz Tuesdays at Moriarty's.

Tuesday night features the piano duo Arlene McDaniel and Lisa Sung. The show starts at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday night, the multi-award-winning quintet JigJam performs at Lansing’s Robin Theatre. JigJam is a blend of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana.

It will be an evening of foot stomping and high energy, starting at 8 p.m.

Friday night starts Lansing’s “Bless Fest” at Adado Riverfront Park. The event is a variety of music featuring many different music acts, free food, entertainment, giveaways, raffles and more. It goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday marks the start of the 35 th annual Jackson Civil War Muster.

Did you know this is the Midwest's largest and longest-running civil war event?

Each year, it draws thousands of people from across the world who are ready to step back in time.

It all happens at Jackson’s historic Cascades Park.

Families can interact with historians, experience the extravagant military ball and witness two Civil War reenactments.

The 17 th anniversary harvest celebration at Burgdorf’s winery in Haslett is happening Saturday. You will enjoy great wine but some good food, local artists and live music. It starts at noon and goes to 6 p.m.

That’s a quick look at events taking place throughout mid-Michigan.

Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

