(MANSFIELD, Ohio) — Two rape cases prosecuted by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section have resulted in guilty verdicts this week. Kevin Cross, 66, of Richland County, was found guilty this week on six counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. Cross molested an underage boy between 1990 and 1994 in a church sound booth. The victim recently disclosed the crimes to law enforcement, which prompted an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO