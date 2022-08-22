Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Virginia Patton, Last ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Adult Cast Member, Dies at 97
Virginia Patton, the last surviving adult cast member of It’s A Wonderful Life, has died. She was 97. According to Deadline, Patton passed away in an assisted living facility on Thursday, August 18, in Albany, Georgia. Karolyn Grimes, a former child actor who worked with Patton on the beloved holiday film, confirmed the death in a tribute post on her personal Facebook page.
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star dies aged 41 after being found in US apartment, family reveal
POP Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family announced in an emotional tribute today. The star, who burst onto the scene with his memorable rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time for his audition on the talent show Popstars in 2001, was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident
Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Denise Dowse Is ‘in a Coma’ Due to a ‘Virulent Form of Meningitis’
Denise Dowse’s sister, Tracey Dowse, has revealed the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is fighting for her health in a coma after being hospitalized for meningitis. Tracey took to social media on Sunday, August 7, to share the news with “family and friends,” while asking for “support and prayers” for the Insecure alum, 64. "As many […]
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith Apology: 'Trying to Be a... Victim'
Chris Rock is speaking out in the wake of Will Smith's apology video — and while he may not be ready to talk with Will, he's certainly ready to talk!. CNN reports that Rock, on his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour in Atlanta Friday night, said, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."
mansionglobal.com
Richard Gere is the Buyer of Paul Simon’s Heavily Discounted Connecticut Estate
Actor Richard Gere has been revealed as the buyer of the New Canaan, Connecticut, estate that music power couple Paul Simon and Edie Brickell sold last month at a multi-million dollar loss, according to records. Mr. Simon, 80 and Ms. Brickell, 56, bought the 31.8-acre property for $16.5 million in...
Christina Ricci was embarrassed to show her son 'Casper' because she thinks she's 'terrible' in it
Christina Ricci said her acting in the 1995 movie "Casper" was "terrible." Looking back at her role 27 years later, Ricci said she lacked commitment.
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
‘Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Remembers ‘Happiness’ Filming the Show in Throwback Post
While sharing a throwback snapshot over the weekend, star of the classic TV show “The Brady Bunch” Christopher Knight recalled the feeling he felt while filming. “Happiness on set,” Christopher Knight declared in the post, which featured him and fellow “Brady Bunch” star Mike Lookinland.
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
