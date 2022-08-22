ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity River trash cleanup underway in Fort Worth

A lot of the trash is a result of the flooding rain we got earlier this week. Runoff drains into the river, and any litter around washes in there with the rainwater. The city's clean-up effort started Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
Man helps neighbors escape as fire damages Dallas apartments

DALLAS - Several apartments were damaged in a late-night fire in southwest Dallas. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near Hampton Road and the Marvin D. Love Freeway, in the Red Bird area. Everyone got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital to be checked...
Major highway closure in Arlington could cause traffic headaches for sports fans

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A major highway in the metroplex will be partially shut down Friday night, potentially impacting the thousands of fans going to either the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games in Arlington.The southbound lanes of SH360 near I-30, east of the stadiums, will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. for bridge construction.The closure will extend from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard."There will be a detour," said Val Lopez with TxDOT. "It does flow relatively well, but you're probably better off taking alternate routes."The good news is that the northbound lanes of 360 will remain open...
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood

It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Monday

A young girl with a hero sign on her backPhoto by Jessica Podraza on UnsplashThe bus driver and monitor did not know each other before Monday. The bus driver, Simone Edmond, had been working with the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) for over twenty years. The bus monitor, Takendria Valentine for the past two years. They only began working together two weeks ago.
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued

DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued. Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey,...
Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition

CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Highway 183 in Hurst Friday Morning

State Highway 183 in Hurst was shut down early Friday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near Precinct Line Road. The crash caused the eastbound lanes of 183 to be shutdown at Norwood from about 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., leading to a backup of about two miles and delays of up to 40 minutes.
