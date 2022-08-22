Read full article on original website
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
'Very grateful' siblings recall being saved from floodwater in Southeast Dallas
DALLAS - Two children stranded in Monday’s flooding talked about their experience and how a passing school bus came to their rescue. The kids were rescued after a Dallas ISD school bus driver and bus monitor spotted them in fast-moving water and used seatbelts from the bus to pull the siblings to safety.
“God sent me that way to to save those kids” | Dallas ISD bus driver says about rescuing two childre
"God sent me that way to to save those kids" | Dallas ISD bus driver says about rescuing two childre. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Trinity River trash cleanup underway in Fort Worth
A lot of the trash is a result of the flooding rain we got earlier this week. Runoff drains into the river, and any litter around washes in there with the rainwater. The city's clean-up effort started Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
Man helps neighbors escape as fire damages Dallas apartments
DALLAS - Several apartments were damaged in a late-night fire in southwest Dallas. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near Hampton Road and the Marvin D. Love Freeway, in the Red Bird area. Everyone got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital to be checked...
Survivor of deadly plane crash shares inspiring recovery journey 2 years after plane crash
DALLAS - The lone survivor of a deadly plane crash is marking two years since the tragedy by sharing his inspiring journey. Luke Armstrong spent several months in treatment, recovering after a severe brain injury. He lost his longtime girlfriend, Victoria Walker, and her parents in the crash in Bryan....
Major highway closure in Arlington could cause traffic headaches for sports fans
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A major highway in the metroplex will be partially shut down Friday night, potentially impacting the thousands of fans going to either the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games in Arlington.The southbound lanes of SH360 near I-30, east of the stadiums, will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. for bridge construction.The closure will extend from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard."There will be a detour," said Val Lopez with TxDOT. "It does flow relatively well, but you're probably better off taking alternate routes."The good news is that the northbound lanes of 360 will remain open...
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood
It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
Dallas police on what you can do to help prevent mass shootings | Dallas News
Dallas police on what you can do to help prevent mass shootings. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the full clip along with several others...
Warm Thursday in North Texas, check out chances for storms Friday-Monday in the region
It looks like it's going to be a warm day in North Texas with no highs in the triple-digits around the region with some areas not seeing highs break into the 90s. NWS Fort Worth says isolated chances for storms in eastern Central Texas.
Mesquite woman who was killed as she was swept off a bridge in flood waters identified
KRLD has learned the name of the woman killed yesterday when her car was swept off a bridge near 635 in Mesquite. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was an Uber driver and had just dropped off her passenger.
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Monday
A young girl with a hero sign on her backPhoto by Jessica Podraza on UnsplashThe bus driver and monitor did not know each other before Monday. The bus driver, Simone Edmond, had been working with the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) for over twenty years. The bus monitor, Takendria Valentine for the past two years. They only began working together two weeks ago.
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued
DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued. Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey,...
Fletcher's Corny Dogs bringing permanent food truck to Klyde Warren Park
DALLAS - You won't have to wait until the State Fair to get your Fletcher's Corny Dog fix. The famous fair food is opening a "permanent" food truck on the East Lawn of Klyde Warren Park. The truck is expected to open this fall along with the opening of the...
8 Children, 2 Adults Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
Dallas officials state that 8 children and 2 adult drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a motor vehicle accident involving a collision between a school van and a car.
'It had to be God': Dallas school bus driver, bus monitor help save kids from floodwater
DALLAS - A Dallas ISD bus driver and bus monitor helped save two children who were caught up and nearly swept away by flooding. They said they normally wouldn't have taken the route they took that day, adding that it must have been divine intervention. Tekendria Valentine, the bus monitor,...
Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition
CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Highway 183 in Hurst Friday Morning
State Highway 183 in Hurst was shut down early Friday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near Precinct Line Road. The crash caused the eastbound lanes of 183 to be shutdown at Norwood from about 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., leading to a backup of about two miles and delays of up to 40 minutes.
Body pulled from car that was possibly swept off bridge in North Texas, city officials say
MESQUITE, Texas — A body has been pulled from a vehicle after flash flooding in Mesquite, according to officials. Late Monday afternoon, fire rescue crews were called to the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of Interstate 635. City officials say a car was discovered as the water receded.
