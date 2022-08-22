ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Aaron Donald speaks on future with Rams, is committed for at least 2 more years

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgN2h_0hQWydkd00

Much was made about Aaron Donald potentially retiring when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl earlier this year, only for him to sign a new contract that pays him $95 million over the next three years. It’s a three-year deal that expires after the 2024 season, but $30 million of it doesn’t become guaranteed until the fifth day of the new league year in 2024.

Essentially, Donald can walk away after two years if he doesn’t want to continue playing, thus leaving $30 million on the table.

Last week, Donald spoke about his future in Los Angeles with Peter King of NBC Sports, saying he’s committed to the Rams for at least two more years.

“I got a two-year commitment right now, so I’m going to do everything I can while I’m here to help the organization win and be successful,” Donald said. “I’m gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level.”

Back in June, Donald signed his $95 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Even as he enters his ninth season in the league, Donald remains the most dominant defensive player in the league. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down and the Rams should expect him to give at least two more productive years on the interior.

While the Rams would love to make sure Donald spends his entire career with the franchise, there’s a chance he ends his career elsewhere. But for the time being, fans of the reigning Super Bowl champions shouldn’t be concerned with Donald’s commitment to the team entering the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nbc Sports
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Darnold suffers ugly left ankle injury vs Bills, carted off field

Sam Darnold was not going to be a starter in the NFL this season. Baker Mayfield was always going to start as soon as he came to Charlotte and the Carolina Panthers. However, there are worse things to be in life than a backup NFL quarterback. The money is good. The physical toll on a body is a lot lower. The chance to learn about the game and eventually latch onto another NFL organization is very real for a player who is still relatively young, as Darnold is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracking Chiefs' 53-man roster cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 30. They’ve already moved on from 10 players as part of the NFL’s newly-implemented gradual roster cuts this offseason. With some especially tough decisions to come, the front office in Kansas City could take this down to the wire. It’s also possible that some of the upcoming cuts could begin to trickle in over the weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 2nd-round pick Sam Williams one of 3 stars of the game vs Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys came back from a double-digit deficit to secure a one-point victory over the Seattle Seahawks Friday night, closing their exhibition schedule with a 2-1 record. Nobody, whether it was the young players working for a spot on the roster, the coaching staff, or even starting quarterback Dak Prescott cared it was a preseason game. It was an exciting team victory, and hopefully a propeller into the regular season as well.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy