The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees agreed earlier this month to spend up to $9,800 to restore grave markers at the historic Little White Church Cemetery. The cemetery on Ashford Ave. has been in existence since the early 1800’s and holds the graves of at least 10 Civil War veterans. The burials in the cemetery took place from the early 1800’s to the late 1880’s.

DOBBS FERRY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO