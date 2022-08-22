Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Marys River Grange receives prestigious distinction for 5th straight year
Receiving a national award as a “distinguished grange” is becoming a habit for the organization’s Philomath-based chapter. Marys River Grange No. 685 will receive the 2021-22 Distinguished Grange honor for the fifth straight year at a national convention this fall. “Marys River Grange is humbled to receive...
philomathnews.com
Mount Union Stories: Henry Rust (1837-1897)
— Word reached this city yesterday of the death of Henry Rust, of Philomath. He went to bed Monday night apparently in good health and the cause of his death could not be ascertained, but it is supposed to have been heart failure. He was a man about fifty years of age, well known and respected, and leaves quite a large family, most of whom are grown to maturity.
philomathnews.com
Churches join together to bring back weekly community meals
A familiar feel will return to the College United Methodist Church’s social hall beginning Sept. 6 with the launch of what organizers are calling the Philomath Community Meal. For more than two decades, the Neighbor to Neighbor Soup Kitchen operated in the space before it shut down with the retirement of its longtime coordinator.
philomathnews.com
Nine candidates file for six Philomath City Council seats
Nine candidates submitted applications to run for a City Council seat and two more put their names in for mayor, Benton County Elections Office records show. All six incumbents are seeking to retain their seats on the council — Jessica Andrade, Catherine Biscoe, Ruth Causey, Matt Lehman, David Low and Teresa Nielson. Three others are challenging for a seat at the table with Diane Crocker, Christopher McMorran and Peggy Yoder turning in their paperwork.
philomathnews.com
COVID-19 pediatric drop-in vaccination clinic planned for Friday
The Benton County Health Department has organized a COVID-19 pediatric drop-in vaccination clinic to occur in Philomath on Friday, Aug. 26. The clinic, which will focus on children ages 6 months to 11 years, will run from 4-7 p.m. at Clemens Primary School in the cafeteria. As a temporary health-care setting, masks are required at all vaccination events.
