— Word reached this city yesterday of the death of Henry Rust, of Philomath. He went to bed Monday night apparently in good health and the cause of his death could not be ascertained, but it is supposed to have been heart failure. He was a man about fifty years of age, well known and respected, and leaves quite a large family, most of whom are grown to maturity.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO