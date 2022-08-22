Read full article on original website
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
Chelsea set huge asking price for Hakim Ziyech amid Ajax transfer talks
Chelsea have set an asking price of around €40 million for Hakim Ziyech amid transfer links between him and a return to Ajax this summer, according to reports. Since the start of the window, Ziyech has faced an uncertain future at the Blues. He was heavily linked with a...
Erling Haaland is happy Phil Foden 'finally' passed to him
Erling Haaland revealed his relief that Phil Foden 'finally' passed to him, as he scored a hat-trick against Crystal Palace, as you can see in the video below. When Haaland first joined Manchester City he was asked about linking up with Foden, already considered one of the most talented midfielders in the world despite his young age.
Erling Haaland's hat-trick goal was sensational, his strength is freakish
Erling Haaland's goal for his first ever Premier League hat-trick was the absolute epitome of what he brings to the table. Manchester City found themselves 2-0 down at home to Crystal Palace, who have been something of a 'bogie' side for the Premier League champions in recent years. It was...
Thomas Tuchel provides verdict on 'lucky' Chelsea after Leicester win
Chelsea came out victorious against Leicester City with just ten-men and Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on his side's 'lucky' win. In an enthralling encounter at Stamford Bridge the Blues battled it out with Brendan Rodgers' team and gained a hard-earned three points. Conor Gallagher made two clumsy fouls...
Erik ten Hag explains Brentford lesson which helped Manchester United in 1-0 win vs Southampton
Erik ten Hag explained that Manchester United have learnt their lesson from their 4-0 defeat to Brentford following back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. The Dutch manager was impressed with his team's reaction to that embarrassing loss. United collected their first away victory since February. Bruno Fernandes' strike was the...
"A proud moment..." - Erling Haaland reacts to first Premier League hat-trick
Erling Haaland has reacted to scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City. The 22 year-old, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in June, continued his impressive start to life in the Premier League. Haaland's first three goals had come away from home, though the Norwegian scored his first goal at the...
Thomas Tuchel coy on Wesley Fofana's Leicester City absence as Chelsea target more signings before end of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has remained coy on his interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, who is set to be excluded from the Foxes side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge despite signing a contract extension with Leicester...
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)
An Erling Haaland hat-trick inspired Manchester City to come back from two goals down to a dramatic 4-2 triumph over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium. It took just three minutes for the visitors to take the lead as a ricocheted cross went in off John Stones into his own net, leaving City goalkeeper Ederson mystified.
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace, goal was controversially disallowed
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium but was let off the hook after the gaffe. City found themselves 2-0 down to Patrick Vieira's side, who scored both goals from set pieces in the first half. John Stones put through his own net before Joachim Andersen headed home the second shortly after.
Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United's Premier League victory over Southampton
Manchester United have triumphed for the second time this season, beating Southampton in the Premier League. The result comes as the Red Devils' first away victory in seven, with Erik ten Hag's men climbing the table they sat 20th on this time a week ago. The victory came as courtesy...
Liverpool get over tough start to the Premier League by battering Bournemouth
Liverpool equalled a Premier League record held by Manchester United and Leicester City, by absolutely obliterating Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday afternoon. It had not been a good start to the league for Liverpool, after drawing their first two games of the season, and the loss to United last Monday left them in 15th place.
Liverpool Champions League Fixture Schedule Confirmed - Tough Match To Open Group
The schedule for the UEFA Champions League group stages has been revealed and we can bring you the details of when Liverpool will play their fixtures.
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
David Luiz admits he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off mid match
Brazilian defender David Luiz has admitted he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off during a match for Flamengo. According to reports in Brazil, the former Chelsea and Arsenal centre back is suffering from viral hepatitis, which resulted in him experiencing extreme fatigue. It has been reported that Luiz...
Kai Havertz on Chelsea dressing room atmosphere, Mason Mount friendship and position under Thomas Tuchel
Kai Havertz has opened up on his hunger to win titles at Chelsea as he aims to build on from his European success since joining the club two years ago. The 23-year-old has won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.
Fans can't understand how Scott McTominay 'playing basketball' wasn't a Southampton penalty
Fans think Manchester United got away with one against Southampton after seeing Scott McTominay handle the ball twice inside the box. Bruno Fernandes' effort ten minutes into the second half gave United a hard-fought victory at Saint Mary's on Saturday afternoon. Southampton had their chances and just past the hour...
Arsenal scored one of the most underrated goals in Premier League history, the football was beautiful
One of the most underrated goals in the Premier League’s entire history was scored by Arsenal back in 2018. The Gunners, with Unai Emery at the helm, welcomed Claude Puel’s Leicester City to the Emirates stadium. It was a nervy start by Arsenal as Leicester were on the...
