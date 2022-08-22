ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erling Haaland is happy Phil Foden 'finally' passed to him

Erling Haaland revealed his relief that Phil Foden 'finally' passed to him, as he scored a hat-trick against Crystal Palace, as you can see in the video below. When Haaland first joined Manchester City he was asked about linking up with Foden, already considered one of the most talented midfielders in the world despite his young age.
