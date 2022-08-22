ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erling Haaland is happy Phil Foden 'finally' passed to him

Erling Haaland revealed his relief that Phil Foden 'finally' passed to him, as he scored a hat-trick against Crystal Palace, as you can see in the video below. When Haaland first joined Manchester City he was asked about linking up with Foden, already considered one of the most talented midfielders in the world despite his young age.
Raheem Sterling reveals Reece James promise after Chelsea brace

Raheem Sterling has revealed that Reece James has promised to provide him with chances after netting a brace against Leicester City. The 27-year-old netted his first goal for the Blues in the second half after Conor Gallagher was dismissed for two yellow cards. The England international stepped up against Leicester...
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

