20-year-old Salisbury man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old girl, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury man was arrested Sunday and charged with 40 counts of statutory rape of a child involving a 13-year-old girl, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the crimes happened over the course of a four-month period when 20-year-old Austin Talbert allegedly was supposed to be taking the victim to school.Deadly Rowan County campfire is under investigation: Sheriff
He was arrested Sunday night and charged with 40 counts of Statutory Rape of a Child, 40 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
Talbert was given a $400,000 secured bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0