Salisbury, NC

20-year-old Salisbury man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old girl, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
 5 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury man was arrested Sunday and charged with 40 counts of statutory rape of a child involving a 13-year-old girl, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crimes happened over the course of a four-month period when 20-year-old Austin Talbert allegedly was supposed to be taking the victim to school.

He was arrested Sunday night and charged with 40 counts of Statutory Rape of a Child, 40 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Talbert was given a $400,000 secured bond.

