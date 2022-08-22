Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
MACC waives adoption fees for National Dog Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting today, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving adoption fees for all pets in honor of National Dog Day. National Dog Day is recognized and celebrated worldwide on Aug. 26. The day was established in 2004 to celebrate dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes.
clarksvillenow.com
Doy Thomas Summers
Doy T. Summers, age 71, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Doy was born March 10, 1951 to the late Edward Franklin Summers and Ernestine Mullins Summers of Stewart Co., TN. Doy is also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Stewart Summers; brother, Jimmy Summers.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Women’s Expo, Barks & Brews, Fun with Fido
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have some big events happening this weekend, including the Women’s Expo and two fun features for your four-legged friends. Women of Clarksville Expo 2022: Grab your girlfriends, mothers and daughters and attend for this free event, with clothes, cooking and yoga, plus several food trucks. The expo will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way. Shuttles will transport attendees to and from parking at the CMCSS Central Services South building, 1312 Highway 48.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Hummingbird Banding This Weekend At Dover
Dover, Tenn.–The hummers are in the area, migrating through in large numbers and hitting the feeders hard. Everyone is reminded this Saturday to come visit Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge at 643 Wildlife Road in Dover, from 8 a.m.-11:30a.m. to view conservation work in action. A large crowd was on hand for the hummingbird banding session August 13 at the Tennessee National Wildlfe Refuge in Springville and if you missed it, here’s your chance to see it in action.
clarksvillenow.com
Patricia Ann Klein
Patricia Ann Klein, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Patricia entered into this life on January 28, 1934, in Decker, IND, to the late Henry and Evelyn Tewalt Coomer. Patricia was a Methodist and she and her husband owned J & K Mobile Home Sales.
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
clarksvillenow.com
Pamela Sue (Wright) Jones
Pamela Sue Wright Jones, 60, of Oak Grove, KY passed away after many years of chronic health conditions on August 21, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1961 in Knoxville, TN to Roy Douglas Wright and Nora Grubb Wright. She enjoyed singing and listening to music, loved attending plays...
Naomi Judd autopsy released to family
The autopsy for country music star Naomi Judd has been completed by the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office.
Man found in blanket in Hermitage identified, was shot
Nashville police identified a dead man found wrapped in a blanket Thursday morning, and authorities said he was shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
Mildred Marie Adcox
A graveside service for Mildred Marie Adcox, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, August 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Mildred was born on March 16, 1935, in Clarksville, to Simon and Minnie Adcox who preceded her in death. Mildred enjoyed watching television and eating...
clarksvillenow.com
David ‘Dave’ Alan Kitchen
David “Dave” Alan Kitchen, 57, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on August 1, 2022. Dave was born on July 8, 1965, in Palmdale, California, but grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He is an Army veteran and worked much of his life driving trucks. Later in life, he earned his college degree in chemical engineering and spent the last 12 years in the manufacturing industry. Dave enjoyed motorcycles, a nice shave (avid razor club member), and anything funny. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
clarksvillenow.com
Angeles Soberano
Angeles Soberano, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on October 2, 1942, in the Philippines to the late Maximo Soberano and Marcela Dayag Soberano. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Johnny (Evelyn) Soberano, Analyn (Jeff) Johnston,...
clarksvillenow.com
Joe Gary Travis
Mr. Joe Gray Travis, age 64, of Clarksville, TN was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. Joe was born April 3, 1958 in Clarksville, TN the beloved son of the late Perry Joe and Janie Ruth Burkhart Travis. He was dedicated to his job as a parts delivery driver for the NAPA Auto Store. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Attention Coffee Lovers: First-of-its-Kind Coffee Festival Coming to Nashville
If you claim to be a coffee fanatic, you better make plans to be a part of Nashville's first coffee festival. We all know someone who can't function unless they have their daily dose of coffee. There are several out there who will say "coffee is life." Well, if you know, or claim to be one of them, you are in for a treat.
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: June 2022
This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road around 6:30 a.m.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Salvation Army to hold Champions of Hope luncheon in September
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army of Clarksville will hold their largest annual fundraiser, the Champions of Hope Luncheon & Silent Auction, on Thursday, Sep. 15. The event is being held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and will feature guest speaker retired Salvation Army officer Lt. Col. Eddie Hobgood. Hobgood served for 38 years as a Salvation Army officer, including an appointment in 2012 to the International Headquarters in London, England, where he spearheaded the Army’s 150th anniversary celebration.
Comments / 0