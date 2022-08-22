ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT: Crash takes down power lines at Abilene intersection

By Erica Garner
 5 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A crash has taken down lines at an Abilene intersection, and the road is now closed.

The crash happened at the intersection of S 11th Street and Sayles Blvd around 8:00 a.m.

Police alerted the public to the incident on social media, saying “crews are working on the situation. The road is closed as crews work to repair the lines. Please avoid the area.”

AEP Texas shows around 10 customers in that area have lost power as well.

Wet roads usually mean more wrecks in Abilene. Police have already responded to 8 since the rain began Sunday, and KTAB and KRBC are hearing more on the police scanner Monday morning.

Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene identified

The Texas Department of Public Safety offers the following tips for driving in the rain:

1 Be road-ready

Make sure tires have enough air pressure and tread. Check windshield wipers to see if they need to be replaced. If possible, avoid driving during heavy thunderstorms.

2 Turn on your lights

Rain makes it harder for other drivers to see your vehicle, so make sure to turn on your headlights.

3 Don’t rush

Reduce speed by one-third on wet roads and increase to a three-second following distance.

4 Avoid skidding

If you start to lose control of the car, ease off the gas pedal until you regain traction and turn the steering wheel in the direction you’re skidding. Avoid hard braking and taking sharp turns.

5 Turn around, don’t drown

It is never safe to drive into flood waters. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car and only two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

Advisory: An accident has taken down power lines at the intersection of S. 11th and Sayles Blvd. Crews are working on the situation. The road is closed as crews work to repair the lines. Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

