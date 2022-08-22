Read full article on original website
click orlando
Conveyor-belt sushi restaurant sets opening date for 1st Central Florida location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open its first Central Florida location in Orange County’s tourist district on Saturday. This conveyor-belt sushi restaurant plans to open its doors for the first time at 11579 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping area at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
click orlando
🍽️Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month
Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining Month has returned, giving people the chance to eat at some of the area’s best restaurants for $40 per person. The event runs Aug. 26 until Oct. 2. During Magical Dining Month, participating restaurants offer a special three-course, fixed-price menu consisting of an...
click orlando
Bubbakoo’s Burritos opening new concept in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New Jersey-based chain Bubbakoo’s Burritos is getting ready to open a new restaurant concept in Orange County. The restaurant is set to open on Aug. 29 in the O-Town West development at 11810 Glass House Lane Suite 130, according to a news release. [ADD...
click orlando
Titusville, Cocoa Beach, Cocoa restaurants plan early hours for Artemis I launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Several restaurants along the Space Coast are planning to open early Monday morning ahead of the planned Artemis I launch, hoping to capitalize on the crowds expected to watch the historic lift-off. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. News 6 partners Florida Today...
click orlando
Crowds roll into Daytona Beach for action-packed Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s going to be a busy and action-packed weekend for Central Florida’s coast. Thousands of NASCAR fans are heading to Daytona Beach for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race Saturday and many will stick around to join the other thousands heading to Brevard County for the Artemis launch on Monday.
click orlando
🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
click orlando
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
click orlando
Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
click orlando
Flight from Orlando to Utah ends with person in hospital, Delta spokesman says
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Delta plane flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City Friday afternoon resulted in reports of three people being injured after the plane experienced turbulence, a Delta spokesman told News 6. Delta flight 394 experienced moderate turbulence midflight likely in the Arkansas area, according to the...
click orlando
Social media post prompts Bishop Moore, Edgewater high school football games to be canceled
ORLANDO, Fla. – A social media post Thursday afternoon prompted the cancellation of two high school football games between Bishop Moore Catholic High School and Edgewater High School. According to Bishop Moore, the freshman and junior varsity games scheduled for Thursday were canceled “due to the inappropriate nature” of...
click orlando
‘An honor I’ll never outlive:’ 102-year-old NASCAR worker gets ticket office named after her
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – She’s 102 years old, has worked for NASCAR in Daytona Beach at the speedway’s ticket office for over 80 years, and now, Juanita “Lightnin” Epton will be an even more permanent name at Daytona International Speedway. “Her story dates back to...
click orlando
Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
click orlando
NASA hopes hydrogen leak fix holds, won’t know until Artemis launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is making the final preparations ahead of the historic Artemis moon rocket launch Monday morning, but there’s one thing space officials won’t know until mere hours before the scheduled 8:33 a.m. liftoff. The question remains: Did engineers actually solve the problematic hydrogen...
click orlando
Video shows Orange County deputy shoot, kill man carrying gun at hotel near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows the moments leading up to a man being fatally shot by a deputy earlier this month. The sheriff’s office responded to 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail after receiving reports of a...
click orlando
Recount in State House District 29 primary shows fewer votes, same outcome
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Recounts in the razor-thin primary races for State House District 29 and Ponce Inlet Town Council seat 4 resulted in no change to either ultimate outcome and the sorting-out of a handful of votes for GOP candidates, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis announced Friday.
click orlando
Seminole County schools to preview social studies classroom materials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is inviting members of the public to attend a preview event Thursday evening to look at instructional materials for the district’s social studies classes, district officials said. The event will give parents and other members of the community a chance...
click orlando
Man injured in shooting on South Orange Blossom Trail, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was hospitalized Saturday after being shot early that morning along South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to 6119 S. Orange Blossom Trail regarding a shooting and located the victim...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
click orlando
Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
click orlando
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
