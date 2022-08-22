ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

🍽️Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month

Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining Month has returned, giving people the chance to eat at some of the area’s best restaurants for $40 per person. The event runs Aug. 26 until Oct. 2. During Magical Dining Month, participating restaurants offer a special three-course, fixed-price menu consisting of an...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Bubbakoo’s Burritos opening new concept in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New Jersey-based chain Bubbakoo’s Burritos is getting ready to open a new restaurant concept in Orange County. The restaurant is set to open on Aug. 29 in the O-Town West development at 11810 Glass House Lane Suite 130, according to a news release. [ADD...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flight from Orlando to Utah ends with person in hospital, Delta spokesman says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Delta plane flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City Friday afternoon resulted in reports of three people being injured after the plane experienced turbulence, a Delta spokesman told News 6. Delta flight 394 experienced moderate turbulence midflight likely in the Arkansas area, according to the...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
ORLANDO, FL

