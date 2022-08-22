Read full article on original website
Progressives Unite Behind Manion for King County Prosecutor
Last night at a fundraiser in South Seattle, a coalition of criminal justice reform advocates came together to support Leesa Manion’s campaign for King County Prosecutor, which she launched earlier this year after 15 years of serving as chief of staff for the office. With her opponent, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, riding the tailwinds of the national alarm over a crime "wave," recent polling shows Manion will need all the help she can get to overcome the same hardline rhetoric that propelled Republican Ann Davison to victory in last fall's Seattle City Attorney race.
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
Downtown Seattle attempts to entice workers from remote settings with a revitalized atmosphere
While Seattle’s recovery efforts downtown are in full swing for businesses and tourism to flourish at a pre-pandemic level, workers returning to the office and foot traffic remain well below expectation. While remote-based employment became a popular solution for working through a pandemic, Jon Scholes, President and CEO of...
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike
"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
Video: Alleged stalker verbally harasses Rep. Pramila Jayapal
Exclusive video captures the alleged stalking of U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal at the hands of a King County man, Brett Forsell, who has since been charged with a felony over his harassment of the representative. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed felony stalking charges against Forsell after his arrest in...
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone
(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.
Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence
Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
Amazon ending healthcare service for employees
SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
Advocates push for Narcan to become a staple in Seattle’s music scene
Hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. “Plant-powered, clean-caffeine” maté drinks. Palm, tarot and chakra readings. Earlier this month, thousands of concertgoers at the Day In Day Out music festival were spoiled with choices in the booths sprinkled around Seattle Center’s Fisher Green Pavilion lawn. A bit more unusual among the offerings: naloxone, a life-saving, opioid overdose-reversing drug also known as Narcan.
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
Kent teacher union OKs strike using ‘children as pawns,’ think tank says
Teachers within the Kent School District have voted to authorize a strike that would begin on the first day of school if the district and union bargaining team, Kent Education Association (KEA), don’t reach an agreement on a new contract by the end of bargaining on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Washington seeks to dismiss SPU first amendment lawsuit
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a motion for dismissal of a lawsuit against the state by Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian University associated with the Free Methodist Church. The University filed the suit in federal court last month, claiming that Ferguson’s inquiry...
Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage
A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
Seattle Sticker Patrol: A Dressing Suggestion
Pretty sure this is the work of Chunky Brewster. And, yes, I've been generally disappointed by the inseam length of men's shorts this year. To each their own. This particular sticker reminded me of a Baby Tate song:. Never Thought We'd Be Pro-Gum Wall. Spotted this one on Capitol Hill....
