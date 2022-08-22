For Your Wedding, History and Beauty Await in Villanova

Image via Appleford.

Finding a special wedding and reception venue is no problem here in the Philadelphia region where plenty of historic and beautiful locations can be found, writes the Philly Magazine staff and Walden Green.

One place close at hand for those from Delaware County is the Appleford at 770 Mount Moro Road in Villanova.

Appleford is an arboretum and a bird sanctuary and its 24 acres were originally part of a land grant signed by William Penn.

The property’s blossoming trees and boxwood gardens, stone walls, brick walls, and clear streams offer serene beauty for every season.

The fieldstone home on the property dates back more than 300 years and is an example of early Pennsylvania farmhouse architecture.

In the late 1920s, Appleford was purchased as a weekend retreat by Philadelphia investment banker Lewis H. Parsons and his wife, the former Anabel Bank.

Philadelphia landscape architect Thomas Sears transformed the acreage surrounding the home.

That means you can take your vows between two ponds next to a waterfall, or under the weeping willows.

For the reception, there are cocktails on the lawn and an illuminated tented terrace.

Costs vary depending on a caterer, menu selected, serving style, and date.