The Wisconsin Kid With The Most Glorious Mullet On The Planet Just Won The 2022 Mullet Championship

The votes have been cast, the judgement has been made, and we now have a new king in the 2022 Mullet Championship…

And it’s no other than the legend himself, eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey out of Menomonie, Wisconsin.

Bailey began to receive some national attention last week, when he unveiled his glories “business in the front, party in the back” look, with hair that will have you reminiscing on the good ol’ days of the ’90s.

Needless to say, it was easy to see that the kid was a frontrunner to take the crown this year.

Of course, he had to go up against 688 fierce contestants to begin with, and narrowed down to 25 to see who would win it all, so it was by no means an easy road.

Hell, even Joe Dirt (David Spade) weighed in on the fierce competition this year, giving his best judgement in the most “Joe Dirt” way possible.

However, according to the New York Post, ol’ Emmitt defied the odds and received a whopping 9,896 votes, along with a sweet $2,500 cash prize.

On top of that, another Wisconsin native landed the win in the teenager division, with Cayden Kershaw out of Wausau, Wisconsin taking home the W, landing 3,215 votes.

I think it’s safe to say that Wisconsin parents are raising their kids the right way, considering they had a total of four kids qualify for the championship.

The open mullet division is still open, however, until August 31, and you must be 19-years-old or younger to compete, only costing a $10 entry fee. The proceeds will go to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids.

Of course, the hair has to be all natural.

So congrats to Emmitt Bailey. The kid has already hit legendary status before his 9th birthday.