ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

The Wisconsin Kid With The Most Glorious Mullet On The Planet Just Won The 2022 Mullet Championship

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZoYx_0hQWwBjL00

The votes have been cast, the judgement has been made, and we now have a new king in the 2022 Mullet Championship…

And it’s no other than the legend himself, eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey out of Menomonie, Wisconsin.

Bailey began to receive some national attention last week, when he unveiled his glories “business in the front, party in the back” look, with hair that will have you reminiscing on the good ol’ days of the ’90s.

Needless to say, it was easy to see that the kid was a frontrunner to take the crown this year.

Of course, he had to go up against 688 fierce contestants to begin with, and narrowed down to 25 to see who would win it all, so it was by no means an easy road.

Hell, even Joe Dirt (David Spade) weighed in on the fierce competition this year, giving his best judgement in the most “Joe Dirt” way possible.

However, according to the New York Post, ol’ Emmitt defied the odds and received a whopping 9,896 votes, along with a sweet $2,500 cash prize.

On top of that, another Wisconsin native landed the win in the teenager division, with Cayden Kershaw out of Wausau, Wisconsin taking home the W, landing 3,215 votes.

I think it’s safe to say that Wisconsin parents are raising their kids the right way, considering they had a total of four kids qualify for the championship.

The open mullet division is still open, however, until August 31, and you must be 19-years-old or younger to compete, only costing a $10 entry fee. The proceeds will go to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids.

Of course, the hair has to be all natural.

So congrats to Emmitt Bailey. The kid has already hit legendary status before his 9th birthday.

Comments / 3

Related
People

Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'

The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
STILLWATER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
City
Menomonie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wausau, WI
Menomonie, WI
Lifestyle
nativenewsonline.net

Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million

Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
HAYWARD, WI
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race

MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Spade
Whiskey Riff

Riley Green Releases Acoustic Live Performance Video Of “Hell Of A Way To Go”

Just in time for football season… Riley Green dropped a new acoustic, live performance video of his song “Hell Of A Way To Go.” From hunting, to fishing, to watching college football with his dad and grandaddy, Riley recounts all of their special memories together from growing up until this point in his adult life. As the song goes on, he imagines what it will be like when he gets to do the same things when he has a son […] The post Riley Green Releases Acoustic Live Performance Video Of “Hell Of A Way To Go” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

182K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy