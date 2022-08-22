ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Scott Parker determined Bournemouth will learn from loss to Arsenal

By Jim van Wijk
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sfccr_0hQWw4dV00

Scott Parker is confident Bournemouth can quickly put the disappointment of a comprehensive home defeat by Arsenal behind them with a positive performance in the Carabao Cup at Norwich.

The Cherries found themselves two goals down inside the opening 12 minutes against the rampant Gunners on Saturday, eventually losing 3-0 .

Having opened the new Premier League campaign with victory over Aston Villa, it is now back-to-back defeats for Parker’s promoted side.

As frustrated as Parker was with the way they opened up against Arsenal, the Bournemouth boss feels everyone must now look to quickly regroup ahead of another busy week which ends with a trip to Anfield on Saturday.

“They (games) come thick and fast really,” Parker said.

“As disappointing as the result has been (against Arsenal) and as disappointing as the first half has been, it has been very good for us and for me in terms of learning and in terms of improving.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aW6dk_0hQWw4dV00

Parker added in an interview on the Bournemouth club website: “These players will clearly understand when we start up again exactly what I am talking about and what we need to be.

“Then obviously (it is on to) Norwich now. We look forward to getting back out there and trying to produce a performance.”

Parker made a couple of changes at half-time against Arsenal, as winger Jaidon Anthony was sent on to make his Premier League debut.

With Parker expected to freshen things up at Norwich, where Bournemouth lost 6-0 at the same stage last season against the then newly-promoted Canaries, the 22-year-old is likely to be involved again.

Hackney-born Anthony had started his career in Arsenal’s academy before heading to the Vitality Stadium in 2016.

After being a regular in Bournemouth’s promotion campaign, Anthony hopes to make the most of a chance to impress as he targets a start at Carrow Road.

“It is another opportunity to try and push on, to grow as a team and that is what we are trying to do on Tuesday,” Anthony said.

