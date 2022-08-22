Wayne Workplace Software Startup Lluna Gets Boost From Comcast

Image via helloluna.com.

A Wayne workplace software startup Lluna is taking part in this year’s Comcast NBCUnversal LIFT Labs Acceleratior, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal.

The company provides a digital version of a personal user manual for employees.

The company uses technology to give workplace team members a better understanding of their employer’s goals and priorities to increase overall efficiency—which is especially effective in today’s world of remote and hybrid workplaces.

The three-month LIFT Labs accelerator will allow Lluna participants to gain insight, mentorship and access to experts in their respective fields.

Hundreds of applicants applied to Comcast to participate. Twenty finalists were interviewed and 12 were invited to participate, including Lluna.

“To accelerate the business over a concentrated 12-week period to really launch into that next level is absolutely the aim and we believe that it’s within reach,” said Lluna co-founder and CEO Jess Podgajny.

Podgajny grew up on the Main Line and moved to Wayne seven years ago. Her previous experience in management consulting led her to research spearheading technology that would offer purpose, personalization, and meaning for workers.

Lluna currently has 15 clients from the professional services, technology, biotech, and pharmaceutical spaces.