If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming PC deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the HP Omen 40L gaming PC, which you can get for just $1,750 when purchasing directly from HP. This is a savings of $400 off the powerful gaming PC’s regular price of $2,150. Free shipping and several discounts on accessories and monitors are also available with your purchase of the HP Omen gaming PC.

COMPUTERS ・ 20 HOURS AGO