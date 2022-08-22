Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay stuns in first showcase
Koei Tecmo has released the first gameplay trailer for Team Ninja’s upcoming Soulslike title Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, showcasing the game’s Three Kingdoms time period and martial arts combat. If the footage is anything to go by, genre fans may be in for something very special when the game releases next year.
Digital Trends
AEW: Fight Forever delivers N64 nostalgia at a cost
The rise of All Elite Wrestling hasn’t just been great news for wrestling fans looking for an alternative to WWE; it also stirred up excitement for fans of wrestling games. Those who grew up with playing games like WWF No Mercy on Nintendo 64 have been waiting for a return to arcade-style wrestling, something that 2 K’s simulation-focused take on WWE doesn’t deliver. All Elite Wrestling: Fight Forever, the promotion’s debut game, looks to return us to those nostalgic glory days.
Digital Trends
Gungrave G.O.R.E. is a bloody delightful PS2 era throwback
Heading into my Gamescom demo of Gungrave G.O.R.E., I had all but forgotten that it was a sequel to a long-forgotten PlayStation 2 series. That changed when I watched a five-minute developer introduction to the game at Gamescom, which included some charmingly archaic footage of the original 2002 action game. But if that hadn’t tipped me off, I surely would have pieced it together by playing the demo itself.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 update adds Gas Mask settings, nerfs Serpentine
Activision published an extensive list of patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. From an important change to Gas Masks to some much-needed buffs and nerfs to weapons and perks, there’s a lot to unpack. Lengthy Gas Mask animations cause lots of issues for Call of Duty:...
Digital Trends
The best Razer keyboards to buy in 2022
The best Razer keyboards are some of the best keyboards you can buy in 2022. Razer is a reliable name when it comes to gaming peripherals, with a distinct style that appeals to gamers around the world, especially when it comes to synchronized RGB lighting, which can be customized using Razer's Synapse software.
Digital Trends
TikTok’s experimental third feed has been spotted out in the wild
TikTok is reportedly working on adding a third feed to its popular short-form video app. And the experimental TikTok feed has already been tweeted about. On Monday, social media consultant Matt Navarra tweeted about the experimental feature and noted that it will work “in conjunction with a new option giving creators the ability to add a location tag to videos.” And then on Wednesday morning, Brendan Gahan tweeted an actual image of the new feed, which appears next to TikTok’s Following and For You feeds. In Gahan’s photo, the feed is called “Nearby”:
Digital Trends
The HP Omen gaming PC is ridiculously cheap today — save $400
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming PC deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the HP Omen 40L gaming PC, which you can get for just $1,750 when purchasing directly from HP. This is a savings of $400 off the powerful gaming PC’s regular price of $2,150. Free shipping and several discounts on accessories and monitors are also available with your purchase of the HP Omen gaming PC.
Digital Trends
Saints Row beginner’s guide: 10 tips and tricks
Saints Row tasks you with building a sprawling criminal empire from the ruins of a long-forgotten church. Doing that isn’t easy, as you’ll need to contend not just with the cops but rival factions that are vying for the same territory. That’s not to say Saints Row is difficult — but with dozens of moving pieces, there’s a good chance you’ll feel a bit overwhelmed a few hours into the adventure.
Digital Trends
PS5 is the latest gaming hardware to get a price hike
Sony announced that it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 at retail in select markets due to inflation and currency trends. Notably, the price in the U.S. will not be affected. “The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt...
Digital Trends
Corsair’s Xeneon Flex is the ‘bendable’ OLED monitor we always wanted
We’ve come a long way in terms of PC gaming monitors in only 10 years. Monitors a decade ago depended on LED. Most were big, boxy contraptions with plastic stands. Fast-forward to today as Corsair unveiled its new 45-inch Xeneon Flex bendable OLED monitor at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.
Digital Trends
AMD and Asus team up to make Zen 4 overclocking a breeze
As part of Gamescom 2022, Asus has just announced that it will be adding its Dynamic OC Switcher feature to upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 motherboards. So far, this seems to be limited to premium ROG AM5 motherboards. The Dynamic OC Switcher could potentially make it easier for you to make...
Digital Trends
BioShock Netflix film unites Logan and I Am Legend talent
Bioshock’s live-action Netflix film adaptation had attracted some top talent. The streaming giant took to Twitter today to reveal that the director of I Am Legend and the writer behind films like Logan and Blade Runner 2049 would handle the film adaptation. The director is Francis Lawrence, who is...
